LOOK | Senate Security Group escorts Socorro members to DOJ

Members of the Senate security group accompany Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) leader Jey Rence Quilario alias Senior Agila and three other members, Mamerto Galanida, Janeth Ajoc and Karren Sanico, to the Department of Justice in Padre Faura, Manila to attend a hearing Friday, October 20, 2023.

The four SBSI members will be escorted back to the Senate detention room in Pasay City where they are held in contempt for giving evasive answers during a Senate probe on alleged forced child marriages and other abuses.

Complaints of qualified trafficking, kidnapping and serious illegal detention and violation of Republic Act 7610, or the Anti-Child Abuse Law were filed against Quilario and 12 other SBSI leaders before the Surigao Prosecutors Office last June 2023. (Photos by Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)

Image credits: Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB





