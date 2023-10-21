ICITY aims to recruit 20,000 members

ICITY PH, a start-up on-demand mobile application, aims to attract 20,000 merchants by inviting both vendors and service providers into its platform.

“The 20K partners will be a combination of both. We have our in-house marketing team that takes care of the recruitment while we actively advertise on Facebook,” said ICITY presisdent Judith Arlyn Vergara in an e-mail interview with BusinessMirror.

Vergara added that ICITY has sent letters to agencies and associations, such as NCR Alliance of TVET Schools Association (NATSA) and Association of Filipino Franchisers, Inc. (AFFI), which received positive responses from the members of the two organizations.

She said ICITY has also formed a dedicated team that will train partner vendors and service providers on utilizing the ICITY dashboard. Further, Vergara said the company will provide comprehensive user guides with step-by-step instructions on app usage. “We also offer strategies, such as leveraging hashtags for SEO, to enhance their stores or services. Moreover, our plan includes hosting regular events where our partners can benefit from insights shared by key speakers and mentors invited by the company,” she said.

She said ICITY is highly supportive of nanopreneurs, extending the same level of treatment offered to well-established entrepreneurs.

Moreover, Vergara said ICITY also provides nanopreneurs with valuable insights on leveraging technology to accelerate business growth and share success stories of home-started businesses.

Being an advocate of gender equality, ICITY’s head office boasts a near equal representation of men, women, and LGBTQ individuals. It also consistently and proudly welcomed female delivery partners without hesitation. Vergara said the commitment to inclusivity extends to all the services we offer through their app.

To be able to help students who aspire to become future entrepreneurs, Vergara said ICITY has established a dedicated subcategory called “Online Trending” in the app. The section enables all entrepreneurs of all sizes and educational backgrounds to showcase and sell various types of products. It also welcomes students who engage in reselling popular items.

“While having a physical shop is not mandatory for vendors, they are required to submit basic documents to ensure the general safety of the app’s users,” Vergara said.

“ICITY PH recognizes the potential of MSMEs as drivers of economic growth. The platform offers a dedicated space for them to showcase their products and services to a wider audience,” she explained.