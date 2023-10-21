GCash launches tools to help users invest their money

THERE is no doubt that GCash has changed the country’s financial landscape. Even before the pandemic, many people were already using GCash but it was in 2020-2022 that the e-wallet platform gained even more users. According to Globe’s 2022 third quarter earnings report, GCash had 71 million registered users at that time. This represented at least 63.9 percent of the Philippine population. GCash is used not just by millennials and Gen Z but other generations, as well.

GCash has announced two groundbreaking investment tools: GFunds and GStocks PH, which provide innovative avenues for financial growth and wealth-building.

The launch of GFunds and GStocks PH in the GInvest section of the GCash platform has the objective of democratizing wealth-building, opening up what was once an exclusive enclave to more Filipinos.

GStocks PH is a channel where you can easily access the Philippine stock market while GFunds is an intuitive investment marketplace.

GStocks PH provides GCash users access to stocks of over 280 local companies listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). Transactions don’t require a bank account. For this, AB Capital Securities Inc., GStocks PH’s partner broker, offers Stock Picks as a guide to help you choose the right stocks for your investment. GFunds was originally launched in 2018 under GInvest, a user-friendly platform where you can buy, sell and manage investment funds. GFunds is managed by two of the biggest fund houses in the country, ATR Asset Management (ATRAM) and BPI Wealth.

Here is a simple guide provided by GCash on how to use GFunds and GStocks PH:

Navigate GInvest. Within the GCash app, click the GInvest icon, a portal to a range of investment opportunities.

Personalize your investment. GFunds presents diverse investment options, from local to global funds. Select the investment that resonates with your financial goals. Beginners can start investing with as little as P50. Through GStocks PH, you can invest in any company for a minimum top-up amount of P1,000.

Monitor your progress. You can monitor your progress through the GCash app. Watch your investment grow and be guided by Stock Picks from AB Capital Securities Inc. and financial experts from top fund houses like ATRAM, and BPI Wealth.

‘MOVING’ EARNS SIX AWARDS IN BUSAN

I’M so happy to learn that my favorite Disney+ movie Moving was presented with six awards, including the prestigious Best Creative Award given in honor of content that has delivered the most notable achievements among the nominees, as well as Best Visual Effects at the Busan International Film Festival. Screenwriter Kangfull was honored with the Best Writer award while cast members Ryu Seung-ryong, Lee Jung-ha, and Go Youn-jung took home the awards for Best Lead Actor, Best Newcomer Actor and Best Newcomer Actress, respectively.

Since its debut in August 2023, Moving has become the most viewed series finale ever on Disney+ across APAC, including Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan. The show also made headlines after it became the most viewed Korean original series across Disney+. The epic 20-episode series has received critical acclaim for its daring narrative structure, dynamic action sequences, and breathtaking storytelling.

My favorite characters in Moving are Kim Bong-seok (played by Lee Jung-ha) and Lee Mi-hyun (played by Han Hyo-joo). Bong-seok is a high school student who can fly. This is a power he inherited from his father, played by So Ji-sub.

I rarely finish dramas on streaming platforms or anywhere else because I am very impatient but Moving is a story that I really followed every week until its conclusion. I highly recommend it if you want 20 episodes filled with drama, action, and unexpected twists and turns.

Image credits: Disney+ and Gcash





