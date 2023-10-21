Dine in style with our home

The dining room is considered the heart of the Filipino home for the simple reason that this is where food and conversations are shared. Make the most of the dining room especially the dining table and other furniture pieces within this very special place with OUR HOME’s Dine in Style.

From choosing the right pieces not only in terms of purpose but also in proper styling and accessorizing, Dine in Style delves into the basic dining room know-how to maximize the potential of your dining room pieces. Learn the basics of centerpiece do’s and don’ts, light and lighting options as well as different kinds of place settings and be inspired by the tips and tricks on designing and styling the dining room.

Here are some tips to guide you:

Table Shape Matters. The shape of your dining table affects the dynamics of your dining experience.

For larger rooms and groups, consider using a rectangular table as it allows more seating.

Round table is great for smaller spaces. It promotes a sense of intimacy and allow easier conversation among others.

Square table is ideal for square rooms creating a cozy and balanced atmosphere.

Oval table offers a sense of space and encourage conversation.

The centerpiece in the center of the dining table should be the tallest and all other elements should cascade from the centerpiece.

The flowers on your centerpieces should not have a heavy detectable scent that will compete with the aroma of the food. Nor should scented candles be used as they too, can compete with the food’s aroma.

The ideal light for a dining area is warm ambient lighting as it creates a warm, inviting and comfortable atmosphere for dining. Warm light, such as soft white or warm white, can help set the mood and enhance the dining experience by making the space feel cozy and inviting.

