A long march in unison

THE government’s tougher and more aggressive stance over conflicting claims in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) has been largely influenced by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s pronouncements that the country will “not lose an inch of its territory” under his watch.

This straightforward statement of the Chief Executive has given the heads of the defense-military establishment and other stakeholders in the ongoing row in the WPS a clearer view of what their role will be in protecting the country’s sovereignty in the resource rich maritime territory.



Highlighting Marcos’s commitment to the WPS is his pledge to continue the upgrades of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), whose ships and personnel are on the forefront in the face of China’s growing assertiveness in the waterway.



“We are continuing with the upgrading of the equipment and the training and the capabilities of all our people, especially the Coast Guard, not only because they are on the frontline in the problems now that we’re facing in the WPS,” the President said at the 122nd founding anniversary of the PCG on Tuesday, October 17.



Marcos also assured the PCG that his administration is firmly behind their ongoing efforts to modernize, adding that such upgrades are needed to better secure the country and its people.



“Be assured that this administration firmly stands with you in your plans and efforts to improve, expand and modernize the capabilities and services so that you may better contribute to the security and welfare of our people and of the nation together,” he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rides an FA-50PH Philippine military plane during a flight capability demonstration at Clark Air Base, Pampanga, on March 7, 2023.

PCG handling adversity well

IN line with this, PCG commandant Admiral Artemio Abu said the Coast Guard has remained committed to its mandate despite the increasing Chinese harassment of its ships and personnel engaged in resupply missions to Philippine detachments in the WPS.



“Our personnel have courageously dismantled the foreign floating barriers, which were illegally installed in the WPS. We installed additional navigational buoys, which also serve as markers of Philippine territory,” he said.



And by dismantling, Abu was referring to the September 26 special operation conducted by the PCG to remove the 300-meter floating barrier placed by China at the southwest entrance of Bajo de Masinloc last September 22.



This operation was in response to Marcos’s instruction to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea chairman, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año, to remove the Chinese floating barrier as it posed a hazard to navigation and a clear violation of international law.



“It also hinders the conduct of fishing and livelihood activities of Filipino fisherfolk in Bajo de Masinloc, which is an integral part of the Philippine national territory,” the PCG earlier said.



It added its action is consistent with international law and the Philippines’ sovereignty over the shoal.



Relatedly, Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said that a similar Chinese attempt to install a barrier off Ayungin Shoal would be immediately removed.

“If they do that in Ayungin, we also have to remove the barriers, and we do not have to wait for the order of the President to remove that,” Carlos said.



A Filipino detachment, aboard the grounded BRP Sierra Madre, is keeping watch and maintaining Philippine sovereignty in the area.

Emboldened

AS this developed, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. maintained that Scarborough Shoal (the other name of Bajo de Masinloc) is part of the country, being located within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).



Scarborough Shoal lies some 120 nautical miles away from the nearest Philippine landmass, which is Zambales.



“We are insisting na hindi sa kanila ’yan at nasa EEZ natin yang area na yan yung Bajo de Masinloc o yung Scarborough Shoal [We are insisting that it is not theirs as Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal is within our EEZ],” he added in an interview with “Radyo Pilipinas” on October 13.



Brawner, however, said there are still no signs that China is erecting any structure off Scarborough Shoal though. “Well sa ngayon wala naman pong mga structures dun sa Scarborough Shoal [well, as of now, there are no structures in Scarborough Shoal],” he added.



The AFP chief also maintained that China did not chase a Philippine Navy (PN) vessel found in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal last October 10.



And while the Filipino naval vessel was challenged by the China Coast Guard (CCG), it proceeded on its maritime patrol mission, Brawner said.



“Hindi po totoo na itinaboy tayo ng CCG so sa aking palagay ay propaganda lamang ng CCG yun [it is not true that the CCG drove our ship away, it is just propaganda of the CCG],” he added.



Also, Brawner maintained that it is part of the AFP’s mandate to patrol the country’s territorial waters and its EEZ.

PHL shifts defenses to EEZ

BRAWNER said the AFP Modernization Program is now reconfigured to provide the military with the capabilities needed to protect the country’s EEZ or the maritime territory located 200 nautical miles from its coast.



He added that this shift is covered under Horizon 3 of the AFP Modernization Program.



Brawner said the shift, although still defensive in nature, was recommended by Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. shortly after his appointment in June.



Teodoro ordered the AFP to “revisit” and “rehorizon” Horizon 3, which was crafted by military planners prior to the water cannoning and laser pointing incidents in the WPS and primarily focused on “territorial defense in depth.”



This means that the military has to wait for threats to come near before engaging them and consists of “first, second, third, and fourth line of defense.”



“But this time because of what’s happening, [we are] proactive. As SND [Secretary of National Defense] said, we need to be proactive, and we project outwards our defenses,” Brawner said.



This means, he said, defensive efforts will now focus on defending the Philippines’s EEZ and not only the country’s baselines or coasts.



Brawner said the AFP needs equipment capable of projecting defenses forward to carry out this mission.



This equipment includes multirole fighters, more naval ships and submarines.



No provocative actions in WPS

MEANWHILE, Teodoro dismissed Chinese claims that the Philippines is taking a provocative stance in the WPS, noting that the country is merely exercising its mandate in patrolling these areas.



“But the point is, we will do what we need to do within our territory,” he explained in an interview last October 13.



What would be provocative, the defense chief said, would be the Philippines conducting patrols or fishing operations inside China’s EEZ.



Teodoro said that this is the exact opposite of what is happening right now.



“So papano tayong mag-pro-provoke sa kanila, mukhang katawa-tawa naman yung mga statement na ganyan. At sila na lang naniniwala sa propaganda nila [So how are we provoking them? Their statements look funny, and they are the only ones believing in their own propaganda],” he added.



“It leaves us really doubting where they are coming from and what kind of sincerity they are proving to the Filipino people with these kinds of statements,” Teodoro said.



In another interview on October 18, the DND chief said the Philippines is undeterred by any Chinese harassment and will continue to operate its ships in the WPS.



Teodoro gave this comment when asked on whether the dangerous maneuvers performed by a People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Ship 621 against BRP Benguet (LS-507), while on a routine rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to Rizal Reef last October 13, could be viewed as escalation.



“I cannot establish on whether this incident is isolated or not, but on my end, the instructions from the President are clear, whatever happens, our operations in the WPS will continue,” Teodoro said in a mixture of Filipino and English at Wednesday’s “Kapihan sa Manila Bay” forum.



And contrary to claims that the Philippines is doing provocative acts in the WPS, the DND chief also reiterated that the country is not provoking anyone and stressed that all its activities are “done [within] our 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone and other territorial jurisdictions.”



“Now if we enter the 200-nautical-mile EEZ of other countries, then that is pure provocation, which we have no intention of doing so whatsoever,” Teodoro said.



The DND chief also dismissed Chinese allegations that the Philippines is illegally occupying Pag-asa Island. What would be illegal is, if the country will go and occupy Hainan Island.



“Sila ang squatter dito, illegal occupants dito [they are the squatters here, illegal occupants],” Teodoro said, referring to China’s ongoing attempts to encroach on Philippine territory.



Earlier, the AFP said the Chinese attempt to cross the bow of BRP Benguet last week was the first time it did such a maneuver on a Filipino vessel doing a RORE mission in Rizal Reef.



“The report says that there were instances of harassment this particular way, shadowing operation, but this is the first time that they tried to cross the bow of our naval vessel, which is LS-507, AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar earlier said. He described this as “a kind of elevation of their activities as far as RORE mission…in Rizal Reef is concerned.”

The AFP earlier said the BRP Benguet warned off and issued consecutive radio challenges to PLAN 621 after it shadowed the Filipino ship at an 80-yard distance and attempted to cross its bow with a closest point of approach of 350 yards while 5.8 nautical miles southwest of Pag-asa Island.



RORE to continue

AS this developed, National Security Council (NSC) Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said the country remains undeterred and will continue to resupply its detachments, which are standing watch over the WPS.



He made this comment in wake of the October 13 Chinese harassment of Philippine Navy (PN) ship, BRP Benguet, while en route to a routine resupply mission to Rizal Reef last October 13.



“We will just continue to do what we are supposed to be doing, which is implementing the 2016 Arbitral Award [and we will be doing that] by exercising our sovereign rights, so our resupply mission will continue whether it is in Ayungin Shoal or Rizal Reef,” Malaya added.



He added that the PN will never be deterred by the Chinese harassment and will continue to do what it takes to resupply Filipino troops in the WPS.



“We will continue to resupply our people and we will continue to support our fishermen in fishing in the WPS,” he added.



Aside from this, Malaya said the Philippines will continue to conduct maritime and sovereignty patrols in the WPS to assert Philippine national interest.



Brawner earlier urged China to stop its vessels’ dangerous maneuvering versus Filipino ships in the WPS, as this could endanger military personnel on both sides.



“These dangerous and offensive maneuvers by China’s PLAN not only risk collision but also directly endanger the lives of maritime personnel from both sides. The AFP remains committed to ensuring the safety of its personnel during RORE missions and asserts that it will continue to adhere to the rules-based international order,” he added,



Brawner said the potential for collision and accident at sea further highlights the urgency for China to uphold maritime safety standards.

