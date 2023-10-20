Tallo leaves ‘Chooks’ program, 3×3 career

CHOOKS-TO-GO Pilipinas, a leading force in Philippine 3×3 basketball, announced the departure of Mac Tallo, a talented and dedicated athlete who has made a remarkable impact on the world of 3×3 basketball.

While his heart is with 5-on-5 basketball, Tallo’s journey in 3×3 basketball has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Vice President of Chooks Inc. Mel Macasaquit expressed the organization’s heartfelt gratitude for Tallo’s invaluable contributions to Philippine 3×3 basketball.

“Chooks Pilipinas is grateful for the service Tallo has done for the country, including being the country’s number one-ranked 3×3 player,” Macasaquit said. “Tallo has exemplified the spirit of dedication, hard work, and passion that defines Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.”

“Tallo’s transition to 3×3 basketball showcased his adaptability and resilience. His performances on the court have brought pride and inspiration to fans across the nation,” Macasaquit added.

Tallo’s dedication and talent have left an indelible mark on Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas and the broader world of FIBA 3×3.

In his last exploits under Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas, the proud Cebuano led Manila Chooks! to a stunning win over world No. 12 Futian during the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Tour Cebu Masters.

That moment inspired the remaining members of Manila Chooks!, who went on to stun world No. 3 Antwerp in the 2023 FIBA 3×3 Al Bidda Park Challenger on Tuesday evening.

As he returns to the world of 5-on-5 basketball, the Chooks family extends its best wishes to Mac, confident that he will continue to make waves and achieve great success in his future endeavors.

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas wishes Mac Tallo the very best in all his future basketball pursuits and expresses profound gratitude for his significant contributions to the sport of 3×3 basketball.