SM Supermalls ushers in the holidays with a Filipino Christmas

SM Supermalls began the first of 84 Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies to usher in the holiday season at SM Aura with “Ilaw at Ligaya”, a modern Filipino spectacle featuring a Pinoy-themed fashion show set to Pinoy carols and beats by Pinoypela, ROFG and Prestige Band.

Leading the lighting ceremony of a giant Capiz parol and a bedecked 33-foot Christmas tree were Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan and SM Engineering Design and Development President Hans Sy Jr.

“Ngayong taon, inaanyayahan namin kayong lahat na mahal naming pamilyang Pilipino na ipagdiwang ang pagbibigayan at saya ng tunay na Pasko dito sa SM. Hihintayin namin kayo at ang mga mahal ninyo ngayong araw ng ilaw at liwanag!” Tan shared.

From eco-friendly ornaments incorporating rattan, raffia, abaca and buri that adorn the tree and mall décor, to the glittering curtain of LED lights that brighten the halls, this year’s holiday display at SM Aura is especially meaningful and unique. Taking center stage is the mall’s 33-foot Christmas tree adorned with handmade ornaments using locally sourced materials such as Christmas balls wrapped in rattan and abaca, iridescent orchid blooms of capiz, and traditional bamboo parols. A stunning 3-foot capiz shell star to represent the Star of Bethlehem sits atop the tree bringing light, hope, and joy to mallgoers this festive season.

Magical moments at the SM Mall of Asia Christmas All Stars: SM Mall of Asia embraces the spirit of the season with the magnificent 65-ft. gigantic Christmas tree lighting ceremony, featuring the incredible Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo. Joining her are (L-R): SM Mall of Asia Mall Manager Rosaly Anne Salazar, SAVP For Operations Perkin So, President of SM Engineering Design and Development Chico Sy, AVP for Marketing Hanna Carinna Sy, Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan, Santa Claus, and SVP for Marketing Joaquin San Agustin. #MOAChristmasAllStars

The highlight of the night featured mall tenants Rhett Eala, Kultura, Dona Lim, Frankie General Store, Plains & Prints, and Zarah Juan in a fashion runway show directed by Runway Productions’ Joey Espino which delighted the audience with its mix of Pinoy streetwear and formal pieces worn with whimsy and fun accessories.

SM Supermalls will continue to launch its much-awaited Christmas centerpieces all over the country, from this week towards the end of October and early November, with uniquely designed and themed trees and holiday installations that promise to delight kids of all ages in each of SM’s 84 malls.

