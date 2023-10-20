September BOP gap, at $414M, is widest since June

THE country’s balance of payments (BOP) posted its widest deficit since June, according to data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The BOP deficit reached $414 million in September, the highest since June, when the deficit reached $606 million.

The September data was 626.32 percent higher than the $57 million posted in August 2023. However, this was 82 percent lower than the $2.3 billion in September 2022.

“The BOP deficit in September 2023 reflected net outflows arising mainly from the National Government’s (NG) payments of its foreign currency debt obligations,” BSP explained.

With the deficit in September, the BSP said, the cumulative BOP position registered a surplus of $1.7 billion in the first three quarters of the year.

The BSP said this was a reversal from the $7.8-billion deficit recorded in the same period a year ago.

“Based on preliminary data, this development reflected mainly the improvement in the balance of trade and the higher net inflows from personal remittances, trade in services, and foreign borrowings by the NG,” the BSP said.

In August 2023, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that exports grew 4.2 percent while imports contracted 13.1 percent.

The country’s balance of trade narrowed to $4.13 billion in 2023, a 31.5- percent decline compared to the deficit of $6.03 billion in August 2022.

Meanwhile, the gross international reserves (GIR) level decreased to $98.1 billion as of end-September 2023 from $99.6 billion as of end-August 2023.

The latest GIR level represents a more-than-adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.3 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

BSP said this ensures the availability of foreign exchange to meet the balance of payments financing needs, such as for payment of imports and debt service, in extreme conditions when there are no export earnings or foreign loans.

Moreover, it is also about 5.7 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.6 times based on residual maturity.

BSP said short-term debt based on residual maturity refers to outstanding external debt with an original maturity of one year or less, plus principal payments on medium- and long-term loans of the public and private sectors falling due within the next 12 months.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





