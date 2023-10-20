Sen. ‘Tol’ praises1st ROTC Games

SENATOR Francis “Tol” Tolentino expressed his unwavering gratitude to the men and women behind the success of the inaugural Reserved Officers Training Corps (ROTC) Games whose National Finals start Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

The elaborate opening ceremony will take place at the Cuneta Astrodome at 1 p.m.

“There were many challenges especially in logistics and the transportation of the athletes coming from various parts of the country,” Tolentino said. “Add the shipment of equipment and billeting of participants—but all these we have overcome.”

Tolentino, the brainchild of the program, praised the officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partner agencies Commission on Higher Education and the Philippine Sports Commission headed by chairman Richard Bachmann.

All medalists numbering 800 from the Luzon leg (Cavite), Visayas (Iloilo), Zamboanga (Mindanao) and National Capital Region (Manila and Pasig) had just arrived to lead their schools in athletics, arnis, boxing, kickboxing, 3×3 basketball, e-sports and volleyball.