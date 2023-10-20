PBBM: $120M worth of agreements with Saudi business leaders to benefit 15,000 Filipinos

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said that over US$120 million worth of agreements will be signed during his round table meeting with Saudi business leaders.

“The agreements that will be signed today are set to benefit more than 15,000 Filipinos in training and employment opportunities across a wide range of professions in the construction industry,” the chief executive said in his speech during the event.

Addressing potential Saudi investors, the President highlighted the potential investment opportunities in the country on trade, telecommunication, healthcare, energy, and even agriculture.

He also urged them to consider investing in the Maharlika Investment Fund, the Philippines’ first-ever sovereign investment fund.

“We should also explore the new businesses that have come up since the end of the pandemic economy and that is the area where I think that the GCC and ASEAN will find as a fertile ground for future investment,” the President said.

The Philippines, he said, offers Saudi business considerable advantages, which includes its high economic growth trajectory, skilled workforce, foreign investment-friendly policies, its location in the ASEAN as well as membership in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) economies.

“To our current and future business partners, I hope that this meeting has served as an excellent platform for building greater and closer partnerships between the Philippines and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Marcos said.

“We can look forward to further growth, further strengthening of our relationships, and a better future for both our countries,” he added.

The meeting was held after his arrival in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) last Thursday to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nation-Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN-GCC) Summit on October 20, 2023.