NU clashes with Adamson in UAAP 

National University (NU) is aiming for a fourth straight win when it battles Adamson University on Saturday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Bulldogs have been impressive this season, boasting a 5-1 record. NU’s sole loss came at the hands of the University of the Philippines, which is looking to secure a first-round sweep against Ateneo tomorrow.

“We’re one of the contenders even we were not considered during the summer. We are just silent and I expect my players to play their best,” third-year Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa.

The Bulldogs, already assured of the second spot at the end of the first round, are wary of a strong comeback from Adamson at 12 noon. Adamson is coming off a tough 46-49 loss to Far Eastern University last Wednesday.

De La Salle and the University of the East, both coming off defeats last Wednesday, are hoping to end the first round on a high note at 4 p.m.

The Green Archers, who suffered a 64-67 loss to the Fighting Maroons, are currently tied for third place with the Falcons and the Blue Eagles, all at 3-3.

Green Archers head coach Topex Robinson remains optimistic that De La Salle will bounce back to improve their chances of returning to the Final Four.

He stated, “We know it’s going to be a long road for us. We have eight more games in the eliminations. We will use these losses as a tool to get better. We are representing a highly successful program, and we understand that pressure is a privilege for us.”

Not far behind are the Red Warriors, who share the sixth spot with the Tamaraws at 2-4. However, UE has suffered three consecutive losses and will be without Gjerard Wilson for the remainder of Season 86 due to a dislocated shoulder injury.

In the women’s division, UP is aiming to complete a 7-0 sweep of the first round as they face Ateneo at 3 p.m. at the AdU Gym.