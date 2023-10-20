No more foreign terrorists in the country, military says

There are no more foreign terrorists in the country, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said Thursday.

“As of last report, there are no more foreign terrorists in the country,” he said when asked about the possible effects of the Israel-Hamas conflict to the country during the forum organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) .

Earlier, Hamas called on Muslims worldwide to protect the ongoing conflict and those residing in countries near the fighting to come out and help their comrades.

Also, monitoring by various agencies showed that there were no possible entries of these individuals in the Philippines, he added.

“We were quite concerned with the call of Hamas because of the experiences that we have when it comes to terrorism but as we monitor the situation in the country, we are happy to note that so far there are no indications of any terrorist groups heeding the call of jihad,” Brawner said in the FOCAP briefing.

As an added safety measure, Brawner said that they have alerted all AFP ground commanders and even those of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to be on the lookout for any spillover related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“We have alerted our commanders nationwide for the AFP and the PNP to be alert, to be on the lookout for any of these possible spillovers of the events that’s happening in Gaza,” he added.