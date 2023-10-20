NFA eyeing contract growing arrangement with rice farmers to boost dry season yield

The National Food Authority (NFA) is mulling over entering into contract growing agreement with rice farmers in the dry season to guarantee its buffer stocks, high-ranking agriculture officials said.

Agriculture Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development Leocadio S. Sebastian said the NFA’s plan to enter into contract growing with local farmers is being considered for the upcoming dry season.

Under the recommendation, the NFA will have a contract growing agreement with rice farm clusters grouped by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Under the agreement, the rice farm clusters would receive various interventions from the DA like seeds and fertilizers in exchange for selling a share of their harvest to the NFA for its buffer-stocking mandate.

“Farmers will now have an option to sell their harvest to the NFA or sell to the private sector. That way, the NFA has a contract with the farmers to sell at least half of their harvest to the NFA,” Sebastian said in a radio interview on Thursday.

“That is what we want to happen especially during this dry season so that NFA can really procure,” he added.

Sebastian noted that the NFA is currently drafting the contracts for the proposed measure.

“Hopefully, we can do it this dry season,” he said.

Sebastian said the rice buffer-stocking agency is finding a hard time competing with rice traders since they are buying palay well-above the NFA’s buying price.

“The NFA has to focus on areas where palay prices are low, they can buy there. If it is in Central Luzon or Region 2, they will find a hard time buying palay,” he said.

Furthermore, Sebastian said one of the perennial problems of the NFA is the lack of logistical means, such as trucks, to be able to go to farms to directly procure palay from farmers.

“Kung pupuntahan ka ng traders sa bukid, tapos [iyong] NFA pupuntahan mo sa opisina, saan ka pupunta?” Sebastian said.

“The [NFA] does not have trucks to go to farms. They should really procure in areas where palay prices are down,” Sebastian added.

The NFA Council, led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in his concurrent capacity as agriculture chief, approved the increase in the rice agency’s buying price in late September. The NFA is now buying dry palay at P23 per kilogram and wet palay at as much as P19 per kilogram.

Last week, the BusinessMirror reported that the state-run NFA stands ready to borrow money from state-run banks should it need more cash in meeting its target of buying 500,000 metric tons (MT) of palay from local farmers this harvest season. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/10/09/nfa-ready-to-borrow-to-buy-500k-mt-palay-from-farmers/)