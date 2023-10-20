LGBT+people are also ‘human beings’–CBCP

People with same-sex attraction are to be looked at as “human beings,” according President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Bishop Pablo David at a press briefing with synod delegates on Wednesday.

This is David’s way of offering a “Filipino and Asian perspective” on how the church could move forward in its outreach toward people with same-sex attraction.

He contrasted the notion of northern hemisphere narrative that tends to resort to various labels, according to a CBCP News report.

“I’m looking at this from a Filipino and Asian perspective and I can see this is a real concern especially in northern hemisphere…I’m not being critical of the culture of the northern hemisphere but I see strong tendency to label people [based on] gender, sexuality, political affiliation, religion and all of that,” said David.

He explained that this perspective can be found in language and is mirrored by Christ’s outreach to all “potential sons and daughters” of God.

“Where I come from we’re just human beings. In the Filipino language, there is a same word for man and woman. If I’m talking about a person I just say ‘tao’ and that ‘tao’ can be a man—male or female, a man or a woman,” David explained.

He compared their situation to Jesus who was “accused of socializing with people of bad reputation, with tax collectors, prostitutes, and sinners.”

Jesus, according to David, didn’t mind being in the company of others as they are also human beings and they are also sons and daughters of God. “We try to follow that mindset,” he said.