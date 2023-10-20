Group projects EV sales to exceed 6.6M by 2030

The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) said the industry could sell over 6.6 million units of electric vehicles (EV) by 2030.

EVAP Chairman Ferdinand Raquelsantos told reporters on the sidelines of the media briefing for the 11th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) that by 2030, most of the manufacturers will no longer churn out combustion engines or ICE.

With this, he said, “So everything will be electric. Obviously new car sales or vehicle sales will be all electric. If ever there will be some combustion engines, only a small amount.”

Asked when electric vehicle sales would hit 1 million, Raquelsantos said, “It grows exponentially. My personal bet would be something like 2028. But again, it expands so much.”

Moreover, as the country sees a lot of growth in the EV industry, Raquelsantos said 60 to 70 percent would be two-wheeled.

In the first quarter of 2023, sales of EVs in the Philippines reached 2,536 units. Data from EVAP showed that in January, electric vehicles sold reached 452 units; 760 in February and 1,324 units in March.

From 2010 to 2022, EVAP noted that manufacturers sold a total of 14,357 units.

In a televised interview last Wednesday, EVAP President Edmund Araga said, “With the advent of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development [EVIDA] law, there’s about 15 percent increase already starting this year, 2023. And now our projection is I think it would be more than double. Like 5 to 10 years from now, the proliferation and the number of e-vehicles on a roll would be sooner than expected.”

Considering there are a lot of players in the market, the EVAP president said, “eventually we would be the same with our neighboring countries.”

Meanwhile, Araga said the industry is currently experiencing supply woes due primarily to the difficulty in shipping the EVs.

To ease the supply woes, he said the group is seeking the approval of the Bureau of Customs on the Import Assessment System for the industry to expedite the shipments of electric vehicles.

“In terms of shipping it here in the Philippines, efforts must be made to make it easier to bring the EVs here so that distributors could immediately bring the products to the market.”