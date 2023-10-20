Green Oilers drive past Griffins in 3

EcoOil-La Salle marked its Spikers’ Turf return in potent fashion, its youth brigade overpowering the veteran VNS side for a straight-set 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 victory at the start of the Spikers’ Turf Invitational at the Paco Arena in Manila on Saturday.

The Green Oilers battled the Griffins power-for-power and dig-for-dig at the start of each set but emerged on top in every stretch to underscore their poise and resolve to produce not just quality plays but also a campaign worthy of a shot at the championship.

And they did it even without top guns Noel Kampton and JM Ronquillo.

Rui Ventura and Jules de Jesus cracked 15- and 14-point games to lead the Green Oilers’ assault in Pool B play and Yoyong Mendoza chipped in nine points while libero Menard Guerrero anchored the team’s superb floor defense with 11 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions.

The Griffins threatened within, 23-24, in the first set on a quick kill by Russell Fronda but VNS top hitter Barbie San Andres squandered their chances to equalize with a costly service error.

The high-flying San Andres finished with a game-high 16 points, all on attacks, whilie Pemie Bagalay added 12 markers for the Griffins, who placed fifth in the Open Conference ruled by Cignal HD via sweep.

EcoOil-La Salle, meanwhile, will take a long break before resuming its campaign against Saskin-PCU on Oct. 29 while VNS tries to rebound against Cabuyan on Nov. 3.