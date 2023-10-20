Go calls for stronger economic recovery effort after Covid-19

In a video message conveyed during his team’s visit to Carmen and Batuan, Bohol, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his steadfast commitment to advocate for more pro-poor initiatives and bolster support measures, aiming for a more inclusive economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic and other crises.

“Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. ‘Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa Executive,” said Go.

Go’s team, in collaboration with Board Member Nathaniel Binlod, distributed shirts, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 548 displaced workers gathered at the Carmen Gym on Monday, October 16.

The recipients were also eligible to receive benefits from the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

“Patuloy tayong magbigay ng oportunidad at pag-asa sa mga manggagawang Pilipino na nawalan ng trabaho o kabuhayan dahil sa mga pagsubok na hinaharap natin. Sa pamamagitan ng ganitong mga programa, marami sa ating mga kababayan ang mabibigyan ng pagkakataon na magkaroon ng pansamantalang trabaho at kumita ng maayos para sa kanilang pamilya,” Go stressed.

In his commitment to promoting inclusive economic recovery, Go underscored the significance of safeguarding the welfare of all sectors, with particular attention to those residing in rural areas. He introduced Senate Bill No. 420, which seeks to institutionalize a framework for offering temporary employment to eligible members of underprivileged households in rural regions.

If enacted into law, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established within DOLE. REAP’s primary goal is to furnish temporary job prospects to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.