Eternal Gardens files complaint with DOJ vs prosecutors for ‘illegal arrest, detention’

MEMORIAL park developer Eternal Gardens on Thursday pushed through with the filing of an administrative complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against two Batangas City prosecutors who were linked in the alleged illegal arrest and detention of two of its employees over a missing marble marker.

At the same time, Eternal Gardens lawyer Alexis Oco filed an urgent motion to transfer the venue of preliminary investigation on the theft complaint filed by State Prosecutor Edelwina Ebreo of the Batangas City Office of the City Prosecutor (OCP) against five of its employees to the Office of the City Prosecutor in Manila.

Named respondents in Ebreo’s complaint were Arnel Libuzo, Marizza San Diego, Demetrio Peralta, Jocelyn Ann Buendia, and Reggie Reyes.

However, Oco pointed out the numerous irregularities committed during the arrest, detention and inquest proceedings of San Diego and Alibuzo, which prompted the company to seek redress before the DOJ.

While Oco refused to identify the prosecutors involved during an interview with reporters, documents filed before the DOJ identified Ebreo as the prosecutor responsible for the warrantless arrest of San Diego and Alibuzo, while Deputy Prosecutor Evelyn Jovellanos was identified as the prosecutor who conducted inquest proceedings on the two despite the absence of a counsel of their choice or a public lawyer to assist them.

“We noted that there was already a violation of their rights since there were subjected to investigation, questioning without the presence of any counsel of their choice and inquest proceedings was presided by another member of the City Prosecutor’s Office without presence of counsel of choice of the two employees or even a member of PAO [Public Attorney’s Office],” Oco pointed out.

“In light of the numerous irregularities observed throughout the arrest, inquest, and detention of our employees, Ms. Marizza San Diego and Mr. Arnel Alibuzo, which were carried out by both the complainant and the investigating prosecutor, our company through our legal counsels find it necessary to lodge an administrative case to formally request the Department of Justice to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter and impose appropriate sanctions,” he said.

In seeking the transfer of the venue of the proceedings for the theft complaint filed by Ebreo, Eternal Gardens cited the possible bias and lack of impartiality on the part of the investigating prosecutor, considering that the complainant is her colleague and holds a position within the Office of the City Prosecutor.

“Ordinarily, motion to inhibit would suffice to address the fear of the party for the bias which the investigating fiscal has against a party. However, it should be emphasized that the complainant is a sitting member of the OCP of Batangas and the Deputy Prosecutor is the investigating fiscal. It would be far-fetched if the two have influence or at the very least could have gather sympathy coming from other members of the OCP,” the motion read.

“In fact the blatant show of power and influence were witnessed by the respondents themselves when complainant summoned the police authorities to place respondents under investigation even in the absence of any lawyer and thereafter to implement a warrantless arrest and detain respondents Alibuzzo and San Diego,” it added.

Eternal Gardens said Jovellano’s conduct of inquest was a clear violation of the manual of prosecutors.

It added that the actuations of the two prosecutors of taking over the duties of arresting officers in taking the statement of the two employees and typing the documents themselves show that they are flaunting their influence.

Oco added that Jovellano’s administering of oath on the supplemental affidavit of Ebreo even during the weekend when respondents could not even get copies of the records of the inquest proceeding is another indication of the impartiality of the investigating fiscal.

“The delay in the disposition of the inquest proceeding which constraint respondents to opt for a regular preliminary investigation also shows that indeed the complainant and the investigating fiscal have control over the outcome of the case,” the motion stated.

San Diego and Alibuzo were released from detention on October 16, 2023 or three days after police authorities arrested them without a warrant based on the complaint filed by Ebreo.

In a statement, Eternal Gardens said the employees were simply trying to assist Ebreo, who is their client, with her concerns about the missing marble marker, but were wrongly accused of theft and subsequently detained and subjected to inquest proceedings without the assistance of a counsel.

The company has urged the DOJ and the Philippine National Police (PNP) conduct an investigation into the alleged violations of established protocols and legal procedures.

Oco said the company is also readying to file charges against the policemen involved in the warrantless arrest of the two employees.