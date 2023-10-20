Economic team revising Maharlika fund IRR

THE economic team will revise the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) in line with the “wisdom” of President Marcos Jr. of making the country’s first sovereign wealth fund “close to perfect.”

“We subscribe to the wisdom of [President Marcos Jr.] in suspending the IRR as this is not just an economic strategy for us but a historic first sovereign investment fund,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said on Thursday.

“The economic team will work closely with the President to prudently review all provisions line by line and make sure that all things are in order,” Pangandaman added.

The budget chief said the economic team will also “engage” in “more multistakeholder groundwork” as part of the state’s preparation for the launch and operationalization of the MIF.

On Thursday morning, Marcos explained to reporters that the reason behind the indefinite suspension of MIF’s IRR was the need to improve the organizational structure of the Maharlika Investment Corp.

“The concept of the Maharlika fund, sovereign fund, or investment fund, concept remains a good one. And we are still committed to having it operational by the end of the year,” Marcos said in his speech before flying to Saudi Arabia.

“So we should not misinterpret what we have done as somehow a judgement on the rightness or wrongness of the Maharlika fund. On the contrary, we are just finding ways to make it as close to perfect or ideal as possible, and that is what we have done,” Marcos added.

In a separate broadcast interview on the same day, Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda claimed that one issue that Marcos saw with the MIF’s IRR was the stringent selection process.

Salceda pointed out that the IRR does not leave any room for alternative options for the President in appointing the MIC officials, particularly its President and CEO.

He explained that Marcos can only appoint officials who were shortlisted and recommended to his office by the Advisory Body under the current IRR.

However, Salceda, who chairs the House Committee on Ways and Means, revealed that Marcos’s preferred pick to lead the MIC was not part of the shortlist submitted to him since the person did not apply in the first place.

“Hindi nakita ni Presidente sa listahan ang pangalan na gusto niya makita. Natrigger iyong suspension ng IRR dahil wala sa listahan ang gusto ni [President]. Iyon lang iyon [The President didn’t see his preferred nominee on the list. The suspension of the IRR was triggered because his choice wasn’t listed. Tha’s it,” Salceda, one of the principal authors of MIF, said.

Salceda said the IRR does not have any provisions concerning the following scenarios: what happens if the President rejects all the shortlisted applicants and what happens if the President “wishes” to have more options than the provided shortlist.

“The key issue is simple: the IRR appears to have limited the President’s options [in appointing the MIC officials] only to those who have submitted applications,” he said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the revision of the IRR is par for the course since the MIF is expected to experience birth-pains.

Ricafort pointed out that the improving the MIF’s IRR bodes well with the market as it signals “transparency and accountability.”

“It is not a sign of weakness but to a certain point a sign of strength because they are admitting the weakness. That there is a need to fix the loopholes instead of covering them up. Loose ends cannot be avoided,” he told the BusinessMirror on Thursday.

“The enemy of the good is the perfect,” he added.

Ricafort said it is imperative for the national government to become “prudent” and “careful” in the implementation of the MIF since it has to balance the need for investment and ensuring a healthy banking system.

“It is necessary to study if [the contributions of Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines] would have an impact on [their] Capital Adequacy Ratio,” he said.

“It is a matter of prudence. It would also signal that the state is serious on the governance side in making sure that the banking system is also strong,” he added.

Ricafort likened the issue of the appointment of MIC officials to the selection of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor.

“Who else would appoint [the MIC officials] if not the sovereign. There are checks and balances. There is a semblance of autonomy that [the MIC] will not be influenced. The [MIC officials] are appointees but they will not be influenced or manipulated [by the executive],” he said.

Marcos explains

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday assured the rollout the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) will still push through before the end of the year despite the ongoing review of its implementing rules and regulation (IRR).

The chief executive made the clarification in his departure speech prior to his flight to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nation-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit (ASEAN-GCC) in Riyadh on October 20, 2023.

He expressed “alarm” over news reports that the MIF has been put on hold.

“Quite the contrary…the organization of the Maharlika Fund proceeds apace, and what I have done though, is that we have found more improvements we can make, specifically to the organizational structure of the Maharlika Fund,” the President said.

Last Wednesday, Malacañang released a copy of the memorandum of Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin suspending the implementation of the IRR of Republic No. 11954 or the Maharlika Investment Fund Act, which was issued last August.

The order was directed to the Bureau of Treasury as well as the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), which are currently engaged in an ongoing merger.

It did not elaborate on the cause of the review.

Marcos said his administration remains committed to implementing the MIF within the year, especially since it has already generated interest in the Middle East and other countries.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier said President Marcos will be promoting the MIF during his meeting with Arab business leaders in KSA.

“We should not misinterpret what we have done as somehow a judgement of the rightness or wrongness of the Maharlika fund. On the contrary, we are just finding ways to make it as close to perfect and ideal as possible,” he said.

The review, he noted, was also done in consultation with his economic managers and other stakeholders to be involved in the operations of the MIF.

RA 11954 is currently facing a legal challenge before the Supreme Court (SC).

Several incumbent and former lawmakers have asked the High Court to declare the MIF as unconstitutional.

The SC has already asked the Executive and Legislative department to comment on the petition against the MIF.

For its part, the Office of the Solicitor General said it is ready to defend the constitutionality of the MIF.