DOE chief proposes temporary lifting of import tax on electric motorcycles

In a bid to accelerate the utilization of electric vehicles (EV) in the country, the Department of Energy (DOE) proposed the temporary removal of import tariffs on electric motorcycles.

During the 11th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit held Thursday, DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla said the government continues to find more ways to help improve EV adoption in the country. The number of EV sales as of end-March this year has surpassed the total EV sales for the last three years, Lotilla said.

Aside from the issuance of Executive Order no. 12, which reduces the tariff rates to 0 percent on completely built-up units of certain EVs for a period of five years, Lotilla said his office has likewise proposed the temporary removal of tariff rates on import duties on electric motorcycles as well as their parts and components.

“By eliminating the tariff rates for these items, we can provide consumers in both private and public sectors with greater opportunities to choose EVs over traditional vehicles. We are now awaiting feedback from the tariff commission on this proposal,” said Lotilla.

In addition, he said the DOE has worked with stakeholders to establish mechanisms for EV charging stations, including issuance of standards.

He also cited the efforts of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The DOTr, for instance, is working on the roadmap to transition public transport system to EVs. “So, in the Davao bus system that was approved by the Neda [National Economic and Development Authority] Board headed by the President, 1,000 bus units are being ordered, only 300 are EVs but only because there are constraints on the charging stations and the infrastructure support. But at least there will be an initial start-up of the infrastructure support in that particular area,” said Lotilla.

The DOST, on the other hand, has been developing a lithium-ion battery powered jeepney that produces zero emissions. It also created the country’s first hybrid electric train powered by both electricity and diesel.

“And I cannot help but mention the support that the Bureau of Customs represented by Assistant Commissioner Jet Maronilla here in this process. Many of you forget that you are cutting into the tax collections of the Bureau of Customs, and yet they are cooperating fully with you in this particular effort. We will try to make up for it with BIR [Bureau of Internal Revenue] collections on the other parts of the economy that will grow as a consequence of the introduction of the EV industry,” added Lotilla.

Also, Lotilla said the BOC has assured that it will fast track the release of EVs.

“Not too long ago, Commissioner Jet, I was told that our Batangas port Customs, held back a pilot vehicle because they were requiring the chassis number to be reported to them. And because there was there is no chassis number in electric vehicles, they were holding up the release of the electric vehicle there. Now he can assure you that that is not happening anymore,” said the energy chief.

These are some of the initiatives that the government is doing to improve access to EVs. But even with the issuance of the EO, Lotilla stressed that the government and the private sector need to further collaborate to accelerate the growth of the EV ecosystem.

“For the private sector, I am glad that you have lived up to the challenge and the opportunities that are being offered by this transition. We see increased investments in putting up more charging stations in strategic locations nationwide and using the latest innovative EV charging technology. Many private companies are also taking the initiative to procure EVs for enhancing their own fleets highlighting their efforts to lower carbon emissions and lower energy dependency on diesel and gasoline,” Lotilla said.

The transition to EVs is a key component of the decarbonization of the economy, and the transport sector, which accounts for more than 30 percent of the total final energy consumption in the country, is one of the sectors that emit the most greenhouse gas emissions.

“Making transport therefore cleaner is also part of the country’s commitment to fulfill its nationally determined contributions, a climate pledge that promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And we are committed to decarbonize our transport sector,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he wants 50 percent or more of all vehicles on roads to run on electric.

This and over 100,000 EV charging stations powered by renewable energy will help create an estimated 40,000 jobs for EV manufacturing and technology support, Lotilla said. “These figures are not mere statistics. They are milestones in our journey, guided by the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry [CREVI],” he said.

CREVI sets a minimum 10 percent target EV share for all sectors, excluding EV trucks by 2040 under the Business-As-Usual Scenario. On the other hand, the aggressive clean energy scenario sets a more ambitious target of at least 50 percent of all fleets by 2040. Lotilla said these shall be achieved through various initiatives such as a phased approach to improve EV utilization, promotion of EV manufacturing, EV research and development, human resource development and improving relevant policies and credit programs.

“Our collective EV journey will have its challenges. However, there are barriers to EV adoption such as high acquisition costs, inadequate EV infrastructure and lack of technical support. And as we have seen in any transition, we need to promote these at different levels. This summit will help us navigate those concerns,” Lotilla said.

