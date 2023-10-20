DA cool to groups’ call to reimpose rice price cap

AN alliance of agriculture groups has urged government to reimpose a price ceiling on rice next month, but the Department of Agriculture (DA) is lukewarm to the proposal, arguing that there are other options to ensure that domestic staple prices remain stable and affordable.

“I do not think [we have to reimpose the price cap]. The price cap should really be a short term. I don’t think we will resort to that, we will have to study [that],” Agriculture Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and Regulations Mercedita A. Sombilla told reporters in an interview on Thursday.

“There are probably other measures that we can already do,” Sombilla added.

Sombilla pointed out that the imposition of the price cap in September was an emergency measure

to arrest the unexplained spike in the retail prices of rice. She emphasized that the government was just “forced” to implement the price ceiling on regular and well-milled rice.

“Talagang napilitan lang tayo noon na mag-price cap [We were really just forced to resort to a price cap]. We wanted it very very short, one month is quite long for that purpose,” she said.

Other factors that the government can lean on to ensure rice prices would remain affordable is the anticipated bumper harvest for palay, according to Sombilla.

Sinag’s call

The Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) on Thursday proposed that the national government reimplement the P45 per kilogram price ceiling on well-milled rice, both for locally produced and imported stocks.

The proposal, the group argued, is aimed at “preempting” the alleged attempts of “unscrupulous” rice industry players to cause an “artificial” spike in the retail price of the staple.

The group noted that the prevailing buying price for fresh palay is currently ranging between P21 and P23.5 per kilogram while dry palay fetches P26 to P29 per kilogram.

“While this is positive for our farmers; we are all worried of a possible repeat of the rice price spikes last August where traders tried to justify the increase in rice prices because of the high farmgate price(s) of palay,” it said.

“We are also aware that a scenario of increasing rice prices is being timed with the fresh proposal to reduce the tariffs on imported rice, corn and pork,” it added.

Sinag claimed that the landed cost of imported well-milled rice is hovering around P40.23 per kilogram, which could be passed to retailers at P42 to P43 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the group pointed out that local well-milled rice could be sold between P41 to P45 per kilogram based on a P23 to P25 per kilogram farm-gate price of palay.

“They are again wanting to create another artificial rice price crisis. So we are asking again our President to intervene and address this potential problem,” it said.

Furthermore, Sombilla pointed out that the 295,000 metric tons (MT) import allocation that the Philippines secured from India would also help ensure sufficient rice stocks in the country, especially if the forecasted El Niño would have a detrimental impact on local palay production.

“If that comes in, it will definitely provide us with the supply that we will be needing especially at the end of the harvest season. That will add to supply to our January to February stocks,” she said.

“Hopefully, El Niño will not have a huge impact. [Nonetheless], that [import] volume will be very improtant and necessary for us to be able to get through if the El Niño happens,” she added. Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/10/18/phl-gets-imported-rice-allocation-from-india/