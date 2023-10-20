CSC issues ‘reminders’ to government workers as BSKE campaign period starts

Following the start of the campaign period, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) reminded state workers to refrain from participating in electioneering and partisan activities in the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Pursuant to the 1987 Constitution and CSC- Commission on Elections (Comelec) Joint Circular 1-16, no officer or employee in the civil service shall engage in promoting the election or defeat of a specific candidate or party to public office.

The prohibition is for permanent, temporary, contractual, and casual workers of the civil service who are employed in all branches, subdivisions, instrumentalities, and agencies of the Philippines.

This also includes career officers holding political offices in an acting or officer-in-charge (OIC) capacity, and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP).

“This precautionary measure underscores our commitment to maintaining the integrity and neutrality of the public service,” said CSC chairperson Karlo Nograles.

Based on the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service, workers found guilty of engaging directly or indirectly in partisan political activities will face a penalty of one month and one day to six months suspension for the first offense. For the second offense, workers will be dismissed from the service.

Government workers are also prohibited from forming associations, holding meetings, making speeches and commentaries, and publishing and distributing campaign materials to solicit a candidate or party.

Moreover, they are banned from wearing partisan shirts and accessories, giving transactional contributions, and being members of a political party.

Lastly, they are forbidden to use government resources such as personnel, including job orders or contract of service hires, time, and properties for political purposes.

With regards to social media use, workers may repost, share, like, comment, or follow a candidate or a party “as long as they do not explicitly solicit support” during campaign period.

BSKE campaign period kicked off on Thursday, and will last until October 28.