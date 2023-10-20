BOI tweaks guidelines on energy efficiency, conservation projects

The Board of Investments (BOI) has issued amendments to specific guidelines to register for Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) Projects under the 2022 Strategic Investment Priority Plan (SIPP), as it announced the inauguration of a solar power generation project in Cebu, the first project to avail of the incentive.

BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo on Monday said the investment promotion agency signed Memorandum Circular No. 2023-006 or the Amendments to BOI Memorandum Circular (MC) no. 2022-008 providing for the Specific Guidelines to Register Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EE&C) Projects under the Special Laws Listing, Republic Act No. 11285 of the 2022 SIPP.

At a virtual media briefing on Thursday, Rodolfo highlighted some key amendments included in the MC No. 2023-006. Among which is for “self-financed” projects, “the energy efficiency project [EEP] shall only be entitled to the income tax holiday [ITH] incentive and duty exemption on importation of capital equipment, raw materials, spare parts or accessories.”

MC No. 2023-006 also noted that the ITH incentive shall be limited to the prescribed ITH entitlement period under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act or until the recovery of 50 percent of its capital investment, excluding cost of land and working capital of the registered EEP, whichever comes first.

Rodolfo mentioned the said amendment on “self-financed” projects on Thursday, the same day MinebeaMitsumi, a Japanese manufacturer of mechanical components and electronic devices, inaugurated a Solar Power Generation project at its Danao City, Cebu Factory.

According to Tatsuya Mori, president of MinebeaMitsumi, their firm is the “first case to have this incentive which can be applied on the own use like what we are doing in Danao.”

“So we believe in having our own solar farm, which is generating a part of our power consumption is contributing the deduction of the brown energy consumption. So this will be exactly the same direction as the previous government wants to achieve,” Tatsuya said.

Tatsuya added that the solar power generation project has a capacity of 7.9 megawatts.

Based on the project profile of MinebeaMitsumi sent by the BOI to reporters via Viber, once energized, this project will become the “largest” Solar power generation among all Japanese companies in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the project profile also noted that the solar power generation is expected to reduce carbon dioxide of around 6,833 tons per year.

In terms of economic benefits of this project, Rodolfo said MinebeaMitsumi is one of the biggest employers when it comes to export manufacturing in the country.

“They are employing 18,500 workers just here in Danao and they have two other factories, one in Batangas which employs 1,000 workers and 3,000 in Bataan,” the BOI managing head said.