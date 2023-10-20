BACK IN MANILA | Lukas Graham to headline concert with juan karlos as special guest

“Once, I was seven years old, my mama told me

‘Go make yourself some friends, or you’ll be lonely’

Once, I was seven years old”

This song about growing up became a hit in 2017 and it still remains equally relevant and piercing until now.

Filipino fans of Danish singer-songwriter Lukas Graham can live the experience of hearing him perform his songs live this October 22, 2023 at the New Frontier Theater.

His global multi-platinum #1-hit song “7 Years” recalls the story of Lukas growing up in Denmark starting at the age of seven. As the song progresses, so do his expectations of reaching the age of 60 mixed with his hopes and dreams.

As of writing, the official music video for “7 Years” has more than 1.4 billion views on Youtube while the Billion Club-hit is closing in on 2 billion streams on Spotify.

This paved the way for his rise to fame as one of the sincerest singer-songwriters of the 21st century.

Eventually, Lukas Graham took the stage with memorable performances on some of the biggest American talk shows hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Conan O’Brian, Ellen DeGeneres and Seth Meyers.

Lukas Graham’s riveting vocals combined with the band’s flexible musical style from pop, R&B, hip-hop and folk, the songs “Mama Said,” “Love Someone,” “Wish You Were Here (feat. Khalid)” and more topped the music charts.

While his self-titled international debut album was dedicated to Lukas’ late father, new beginnings began to unfold with “Love Someone.” Engaged to his long-time girlfriend and now a father himself, the theme revolved around “the kind of love I’m feeling that I’ve never felt before.”

With an international career spanning over more than seven years, his journey of self-discovery was portrayed into the words and songs that would become his most honest work to date: ‘4 (The Pink Album),’ inspired by his daughters’ favourite color.

Having toured over the years selling out shows and tours across Europe, North America and Asia, Lukas Graham engaged and enchanted audiences with both highly energetic and captivating performances wherever he went.

His concert in Manila on October 22 will be a night to remember, more so he will be joined by fellow Universal Music artist Juan Karlos, whose song “Ere” recently made history as the first Filipino song to appear on the Spotify Global Chart.

The concert is promoted by Midas Productions and KDR Music House. Tickets at ticketnet.com at 4925 (VIP) / 4175 (Orchestra) / 4070 (Loge) / 3655 (Balcony 1) / 3105 (Balcony 2). Tickets are currently on sale.

For more details and updates about the concert please check the official website and Facebook Page of Midas Promotions at https://midaspromotions.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/midaspromotions.