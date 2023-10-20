Asean calls for cease-fire, respect for intl humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war

HOURS before meeting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Asean issued a joint statement on the Israel-Hamas war, calling for a cease-fire and respect for international humanitarian law.

Foreign ministers of Asean stopped short of directly implicating either or both the Hamas militants and Israel for the October 7 attacks in southern Israel that killed 1,400 people, including four Filipinos, and Israel for its retaliatory action directed at Gaza Strip that killed 3,400 people.

Around 42 percent of Asean members—around 240 million—are Muslims, mostly coming from Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. They have long supported the Palestinian cause, and Malaysia even maintains relations with the Palestinian faction Hamas.

However, non-Muslim predominated countries the Philippines and Singapore condemned the October 7 attacks.

“We strongly condemn the acts of violence which have led to the deaths and injury of civilians, including Asean nationals,” the ministers said in a carefully worded statement posted on its website Friday.

They added that they are “gravely concerned over the recent escalation of armed conflicts in the Middle East.”

“We urge for the immediate end of violence to avoid further human casualties and call for the full respect of International Humanitarian Law. We call on all parties to create safe, rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian corridors,” the ministers said.

Asean leaders including Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. met the leaders of the GCC in Saudi Arabia Friday to craft a common vision for the two regional blocs.

All the GCC members—Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman—are dominated by Muslims.

“We further call on all parties to protect and ensure safety and security to all civilians, including Asean nationals, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” they said.

Thailand has the most number of hostages taken by Hamas at 17. The Philippines has two missing nationals from southern Israel, and Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss said they are assuming they are also taken as hostages too.

The Asean ministers reiterated their support for a two-State solution that would allow Israelis and Palestinians to live side-by-side “in peace and security consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

The two-state solution supports the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, alongside Israel. But setting the boundaries that would constitute Palestine and Israel is one of the stickiest points of debate.

Hamas had earlier opposed the two-state solution.

“We urge the international community to support the peace process in order to ensure long lasting peace and stability in the region,” the Asean added.