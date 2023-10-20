Arum on Ancajas fight vs Takuma: Interesting duel

TOP RANK big boss Bob Arum described former world titleholder Jerwin “The Pretty Boy” Ancajas’s fight against reigning World Boxing Association bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue of Japan “an interesting fight.”

“It’s going to be interesting,” said Arum of the November 15 showdown at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo organized by big time Japanese promoter Akihiko Honda.

Arum said Ancajas gets his chance to return to the elite circle of world boxing after his forgettable 2022 when he lost to Argentina’s Fernando Daniel Martinez twice for the International Boxing Federation super flyweight belt.

It will be Ancajas’s second fight at 118 lbs since beating Wilner Soto of Colombia in his bantamweight debut via a fifth-round technical knockout in June in Minnesota.

The fight will be aired on ESPN+.

Arum added the title fight would be a great opportunity for Ancajas (34-3-2 win-loss-draw record with 23 knockouts) to prove his worth in a new weight division.

“It’s always a great opportunity when you are fighting for a world title,” Arum said.

Takuma is sporting an 18-1 win-loss record with four knockouts, which pales in comparison to his 30-year-old brother Naoya’s 25-0 record with 22 knockouts. He’s the current World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization super bantamweight champion.