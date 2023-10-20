AFP chief says NPA threat to be neutralized this year

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday said that it is on track to ensure that the remaining New People’s Army (NPA) insurgents in the country are neutralized and no longer capable of conducting terroristic attacks.

AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., in a forum organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, made this statement after noting that 2,658 NPA insurgents and their allies have so far been neutralized by government forces from January 1 to August 17 this year.

Of these, 124 were killed during clashes with military units while 2,447 have surrendered to government troops, and 87 arrested during the period mentioned.

“[As] far as the communist terrorist group is concerned we are again happy to report that we have already neutralized most of the guerrilla fronts that are in the country…we have weakened a lot of them and there are now just a few armed elements operating in the country,” Brawner said during the briefing with FOCAP.

He attributed this decline of the insurgents to the neutralization of their key leaders since last year.

“Since last year, with the neutralization of their top, key leaders we have seen a widespread surrender of fighters and also with the death of [Communist Party of the Philippine founding chair Jose Maria] ‘Joma’ Sison now we see that there are [already] losing the ideology,” Brawner said.

With these developments, the AFP chief said that they are on target to achieve their goal of neutralizing the NPAs within the year.

“When we say neutralize it doesn’t mean that we are going for total annihilation, it’s impossible to do that but what we are trying to say is that by the end of the year most of these horizontal and vertical formations, horizontal these are the guerilla fronts, vertical formations are the small armed units that would go around to wreak havoc in the communities. So we are hoping that by the end of the year they will be inconsequential, not be able to launch any terroristic activities anymore,” Brawner said.