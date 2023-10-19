Tropical storms that hit the Philippines every year cause devastation for millions of Filipinos. Although a regular occurrence, the presence of typhoons doesn’t dampen the resilience of the Filipino people. It fortifies them and allows them to adapt various typhoon preparedness measures to protect their loved ones and properties.

Now that it’s rainy season in the Philippines, everyone must know how to protect themselves from typhoon-related disasters. In this article, learn what to do before, during, and after a typhoon to minimize its impact on your family, home, and other possessions.

What to Do Before a Typhoon

Anticipating a typhoon? Here are typhoon safety tips you must remember before it lands in your area:

Prepare an emergency bag

An emergency bag goes a long way in different calamities, whether a typhoon, earthquake, fire, or other occurrence. It’s a simple bag, also called a grab-and-go bag, a lifeline kit, or an emergency survival kit, filled with items you will need during a disaster.

Having an emergency kit on hand is crucial. One for every household member will ensure its continued survival for several days until the power is restored and supplies are replenished.

Here is a list of items you should have in your emergency kit in case of a typhoon:

ready-to-eat food good for three days (e.g. canned goods)

water, at least one gallon per person

face masks

first aid kit (plasters, alcohol, bandages, gloves, etc.)

battery-operated radio

flashlight

extra batteries

whistle

phone

power bank

essential documents

emergency numbers

extra cash

Another typhoon safety tip you should remember is to keep a list of emergency contacts. These numbers will be helpful in the event of severe disasters in your area. Print or write the emergency hotlines on a piece of paper. Then, post them in your go bags and keep multiple copies. You should also include the contact information of your loved ones to communicate with them in case you get separated.

To start, here are some of the emergency hotlines you must include:

National Emergency Hotline: 911

NDRRMC: (02) 911-5061 to 65

Red Cross: 143 / (02) 790-2300MMDA: 136 / (02) 882-4151 to 77

PNP: 117 / (02) 723-0401

Monitor weather forecasts

Monitor weather reports before the typhoon lands in your area. Even in the absence of storms, this advice on typhoon preparedness is beneficial. It will help you plan your day accordingly. To do so, watch the local news for their weather forecasts. You can also check weather conditions occasionally on your phone’s weather app. Additionally, follow the website and social media accounts of DOST-PAGASA to get real-time weather reports.

Here are their active platforms:

Charge your phones

Always keep your phones charged. These tiny devices will aid you in keeping in touch with your family members, monitoring the weather, checking the news, and illuminating dark places. Aside from power banks, keep extra chargers in your emergency bags so you can charge your smartphones and cell phones.

Make a plan for communicating with family members

One of the things you should do before a typhoon hits is to create a communication plan with your family. Gather your family members and discuss disaster preparedness strategies. Talk to them about evacuation plans, things to prepare, and what they need to do during the typhoon.

Check your home for anything that needs fixing

Protect your home from the upcoming tropical depression by checking if anything needs repair. This safety tip for typhoons will ensure your house won’t suffer from damage brought by the storm. Check the roofs for leaks, clean out gutters so rainwater easily flows out, and see if the trees around your home need trimming. If you take these precautions, your house will be protected from typhoons.

Safeguard your pets

Pets are a part of your family, so ensure their safety as well. Consider bringing any outdoor pets inside for the duration of the storm. If they live in a pet house, make sure it’s well protected from typhoon elements such as rain and extreme winds. Make sure they have enough food and water to last through the storm.

Park your car at an elevated place

If you live in low-lying areas, consider parking your car in elevated places to protect them from flooding. You can park them in mall parking for the time being until it’s safe to drive again.

Evacuate when needed

And if your area is prone to extreme flooding, think about evacuating your home. This typhoon safety tip assures your family’s well-being. Check your place’s evacuation areas or talk to a relative and ask if you can stay in their home for the storm’s duration.

What to Do During a Typhoon

Now that you know what to do before a typhoon hits, you should also prepare when it lands in your province or city. Follow these tips to keep you and your family safe during the storm:

Stay inside, where it’s warm and safe

Stay inside as much as possible during the storm. If you must evacuate, avoid low-lying areas with common landslides and floods. Additionally, keep an eye out for debris and other flying hazards.

Postpone outdoor plans

If you know the typhoon will hit your area, cancel all outdoor travel. Reschedule any outdoor plans you have with friends and family. And if you must venture out, drive carefully in the event of a typhoon.

Put on dry and warm clothing

Keep your family and yourself protected from the typhoon’s cold weather. Wear warm clothing such as T-shirts, sweaters, and pants. This typhoon advice will safeguard you from contracting respiratory ailments such as coughs, colds, or flu.

Keep up with the latest weather reports

Continue monitoring weather reports on television and radio, and watch out for any advisories that concern your area.

Avoid wading through the floodwaters

Don’t traverse flood waters during the onslaught of the typhoon. Also, keep your children from playing in the rain or swimming in the flood. This will shield you and your children from electrocution from fallen wires or contracting water-borne diseases such as leptospirosis.

Seal and cover all water and food storage containers

Food and water should be stored in airtight containers to prevent spoilage and contamination. If you run out of clean water, you can sterilize the water you have on hand by boiling it for three to 20 minutes.

Make sure everyone in the house, including the pets, is safe

Ensure everyone’s safety during the storm. One safety tip is never to leave a burning candle or gas lamp where children or pets can access it.

See a doctor right away if you or a member of your family develop any signs of illness during the typhoon. One way to do this is to use online consultations or teleconsults. This convenient way of doing check-ups lets you or any family member get consulted from the comfort of your home. KonsultaMD is an example of a convenient online consultation app. This medical app provides access to doctors around the clock, as well as medication delivery, medical testing, and in-home care.

What to Do After a Typhoon

Typhoon preparedness extends beyond the storm’s duration. Even after the worst of the storm has passed, there are still potential threats that should be avoided. Here’s what you can do after the typhoon:

Assess the risks after the storm

Once the rain subsides and it’s safe to go outside again, check your vicinity for potential risks. If your home was affected, see what repairs need to be done. Notify the proper authorities of any broken electrical posts or cables. Keep an eye out for any exposed wires or flooded outlets. Additionally, don’t use flooded electrical appliances or anything else that plugs in.

Clear debris around your home

Check for debris before returning if you evacuated your home during the storm. Clear any rubble so that it’s safe for your family to walk on when you return home.

Remove rainwater from containers

Another typhoon safety tip is to drain any flood or rainwater that has accumulated around your home. Drain any water from pots, tires, and other containers. This reduces the likelihood of mosquito-borne diseases infiltrating your home.

Examine your vehicle

If you need to use your vehicle after the storm, inspect it before using it. Look for any flooding-related damage to the car. See a mechanic immediately if you notice storm-damaged components.

Keep monitoring weather conditions

Constantly check weather reports, even after the storm subsides. The Philippines is prone to typhoon visits, so it’s important to always be ready whenever a new tropical storm enters the Philippine area of responsibility.

Typhoon Preparedness Can Save Numerous Lives

Storms in the country frequently cause severe or life-threatening situations. It might have made Filipinos more resilient, but remember, it’s always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to natural disasters. So, start taking proactive measures to combat the typhoon onslaught. And don’t forget to follow these typhoon safety tips to keep everyone safe from any impending storms.