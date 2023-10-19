Trick or Treat at Rizal Park Hotel – Kids Halloween Party in the heart of Manila

Get ready for an unforgettable Halloween kids party as Rizal Park Hotel once again opens its ballroom doors on October 29, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The hotel is bringing back the magic of Halloween, turning up the excitement this year to a whole new level with a thrilling lineup of activities and surprises that will keep children and parents alike entertained throughout the day.

For just ₱1000, which admits one kid and one adult companion, attendees will enjoy access to all the festivities including a magic show, puppet show, and a bubble show. Don’t forget to try your luck at the Wheel of Treats, where fantastic prizes await the lucky spinners!

But the fun doesn’t stop there – this Halloween Kids Party is packed with exciting activities for the whole family to enjoy. From the treats parade and photobooth to face painting, inflatables, and a scavenger hunt that will have kids and parents working together to solve riddles and uncover hidden treasures.

All kid attendees are also invited to participate in the Best in Costume contest for a chance to win an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room with breakfast for 2.

When hunger calls, fear not! This event features food kiosks with delectable treats, with prices starting at ₱100. As an added treat, all ticket holders can avail the lunch or dinner buffet at Cafe Rizal for only P999 on October 29. This year’s Halloween party is sponsored by Tiger Sugar, Advance Paper, Benby Enterprises, Ultrafresh Diapers, and Arce Dairy Ice Cream.

To secure your tickets, call or Viber 09276687839. Purchase now for a day filled with laughter, creativity, and Halloween thrills that will bring families closer together.

To know more about Rizal Park Hotel and its facilities follow https://www.facebook.com/RizalParkHotel and https://www.instagram.com/rizalparkhotel1911/