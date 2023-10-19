Pacquiao’s MPVA gets going Sunday with 8 LGU-based squads competing

EIGHT teams are seeing action in the Maharlika Pilipinas Women Volleyball Association (MPVA) which debuts this Sunday at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City.

Caloocan, Negros, San Juan City and Rizal kick off action, according to league commissioner Mike Tavera, a former varsity at University of Santo Tomas and national juniors player in the 1990s.

“The way I see it, all teams are balanced and capable of winning,” Tavera said. “It’s going to be exciting and interesting.”

“This is a community-based volleyball league that will encourage the volleyball players to play and show their skills,” he added.

Caloocan battles Negros at 3:30 p.m. while San Juan City meets Rizal at 6:30 p.m.

The league, an offshoot of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and launched Wednesday at Club Filipino in Greenhills, include teams from Marikina, Biñan, Nasipit (Agusan del Norte) and Bacoor (Cavite).

The teams will present their official team rosters before game day.

Tavera said heritage players are welcome to play in the league which will have a home-and-away single round robin format.

Former senator and boxing Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao is expected to grace the opening ceremony.

“It started his desire to form a strong based regional volleyball league after we started the junior MPBL [Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League] to promote the sport,” said Atty. Glenn Gacal, Pacquiao’s legal general counsel. “He really loves to support the sport.”

Tavera said teams must have at least three homegrown talents and sign a maximum of five former professional players but only three ex-pros can play simultaneously in a match.