Meralco comms exec to speak at 3rd General Membership Meeting of PRSP

Bringing in his almost four decades of professional experience, Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) Trustee, Joe R. Zaldarriaga is set to take stakeholder management discussions to the next level as a guest speaker in the upcoming General Membership Meeting (GMM) of the country’s premier organization for public relations professionals scheduled on October 24, 2023.

Zaldarriaga will be sharing his insights on how to effectively connect and resonate with stakeholders to help the new generation of communications professionals in boosting their stakeholder management capabilities to drive effective crisis communications, strategic communications, and media relations initiatives.