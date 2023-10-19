‘I LOVE Earth’ feted by ECCP during 2023 Europa Awards

Newport World Resorts’ commitment to sustainability, I LOVE Earth (ILE), received acclaim for its Waste Management efforts from the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) during the 2023 Europa Awards.

The ECCP promotes and recognizes companies with exceptional performance and contributions in promoting sustainability aligned with global standards and the Philippine Development Plan through the annual Europa Awards.

Newport World Resorts’ ILE weaves together the various sustainability efforts of its international hotel brands, entertainment, retail, dining and leisure facilities into one that serves as a model for collaboration in the industry. The program’s “Reform, Reduce, Recycle, Repurpose” pillar, in particular, have made significant progress in the reduction of plastic usage and overall waste sent to landfills by the property through combined efforts of repurposing discarded linens; converting to bulk hotel amenities, glass water bottles, biodegradable packaging; reducing food waste, and recycling hazardous wastes such as used oils, used batteries, and e-waste.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony, ILE Council Chairman, Marriott International Multi-Property Vice President for the Philippines and Marriott Hotel Manila General Manager Bruce Winton underscored the importance of working together to create collective impact, “The continuity of our sustainability initiatives is underpinned by one thing, which is the most important aspect of Newport World Resorts’ program, and that is LOVE. All of us here—the private sector, government, non-government organizations, media–are all part of this effort. We hope the others will join us in saying, “I Love Earth,” and putting that commitment into action.”