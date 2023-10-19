Decathlon in Santa Rosa territory

DECATHLON, one of the world’s largest sports brands, expanded its presence in the Philippines with a new store at the SM City Santa Rosa in the City of Santa Rosa in Laguna.

The retail facility is Decathlon’s ninth in the Philippines and will oﬃcially open on October 20.

Santa Rosa Mayor Arlene BArcillas and Vice Mayor Arnold Arcillas led a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony with Supermalls South Division Senior AVP Jason Terrenal.

With its purpose of moving people through the wonders of sport, the France-based sports brand seeks to serve more sports lovers and ﬁtness enthusiasts from every walks of life, offering quality, innovative, and affordable gear, apparel and accessories for over 70 sports and outdooractivities.

“Santa Rosa has such a vibrant sporting community which makes it a perfect place for our newest store,” said Hans Iff, President of Decathlon Philippines. “And by making products for over 70 sports available to everyone, we would also like to be an avenue for ﬁrst-timers and adventure seekers to discover their sports passion in our new store.”

Decathlon Santa Rosa is the ﬁfth store in partnership with SM Supermalls, the biggest mall chain in the country.

“We are happy to be part of the continued growth of Decathlon Philippines and their impact to the local sport customers and communities,” Said Jason Terrenal, Senior Assistant Vice President for SM Supermalls, South Division. “We extend our warmest congratulations to them.”

At almost 2,000 square meters, the store offers new features to give customers the ultimate shopping experience.

“This store is designed to be the go-to meet up place for sports communities. It is strategically located at the main mall area so our customers can enter our store from both inside and outside the mall ,” Chloe Leonardo, Decathlon Santa Rosa Store Leader, said.

“By signing up, Decathlon members can enjoy one-year return and refund, two-year warranty on most items, as well as extended warranties for our bags and bikes that extend to online purchases as well through www.decathlon.ph,” said Decathlon City Leader Julius Tan.