Davao rides to new hue with Yamaha Mio Fazzio

Yamaha Motor Philippines heads to Davao to introduce the all-new colorway of the Mio Fazzio. The new edition of the Mio Fazzio is not just a simple change in hue. It’s all about redefining fashion through motion while remaining innovative, fluid, and inclusive of everyone’s personality.

It’s the opportunity to be effortless as riders flex their identity when they put together a signature look in liberating fashion. It can be taken to the edge of style with its diverse aesthetic. Because it is Yamaha’s desire to deliver a machine that magnifies your uniqueness.

Riding straight out of a look book, the distinct design of the Mio Fazzio caters to the unique personality of today’s generation and offers a stunning collection that is aesthetically fashionable for every style. It’s about cultivating the way you ride, supporting your passions, and elevating your style. Because anyone can follow a trend but not everyone can be uniquely fashionable. The evolution of this lineup shows how diverse the fashion culture of today’s generation truly is. That is why Yamaha made a new hue built for an ever-changing rider.

Yamaha also partners with brands that identify with today’s generation and will be part of the three-day event in SM Lanang. DBTK, Nobody Clothing, and Coziest Company. Aside from their trendy apparel they will also be displaying their special custom-designed Mio Fazzio in partnership with Iron Macchina Customs at the Mall Atrium.

The main event will feature designs from the said brands plus the Mio Fazzio icons who are the faces of the ‘Start Youniqueness Campaign’. The beats for the night will be provided by DJ Nix Damn P and is hosted by Janeena Chan. Yamaha will also be debuting its latest TVC of the Mio Fazzio for guests and the public in attendance. Yamaha also brings special performances from Al James and Juan Karlos.

Completing the launch experience is the free test ride which is open to the public. Those interested can personally try out the Mio Fazzio along with other Yamaha Motorcycles.

The grand launch titled ‘Start Youniquness – Ride to a New Hue’ begins on October 20 thru 22 from 10AM to 8PM at SM Lanang. The brand display will be at the Mall Atrium, the test ride at Premier Parking Lot D, and the main program at the North Wing (Oct 20 only at 5:30PM).

Stay updated by following Yamaha on socials:



Website: https://www.yamaha-motor.com.ph/index.html

FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/ph.yamaha

YT Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/yamahamotorphils

IG: https://www.instagram.com/yamahaphilippines/?hl=en

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@yamahamotorph

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YamahaMotorPH