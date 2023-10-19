4th Filipino dies in Israel

ANOTHER Filipino died in Israel, the fourth Filipino killed after the Hamas militant group’s armed attacks in southern Israel last October 7, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday.

“I regret to inform the nation that we have received confirmation from the Israeli government of another casualty in Israel,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo tweeted.

The victim is a Filipina caregiver whose last place of work was in Kibbutz Be’eri, sources told Business Mirror. She is one of the three Filipinos declared missing from the attacks.

The details of her death, whether she was taken hostage or shot dead, are still being verified by the Philippine Embassy in Tel-Aviv.

Survivors from Kibbutz Be’eri told CNN that their village is located only a few kilometers away from Gaza border and have been used to frequent Hamas targets coming from the enclave. But on October 7, Hamas militants stormed Be’eri and murdered more than 120 of its residents including children. Some were kidnapped. Houses were also set on fire.

The identity of the Filipina caregiver is being withheld out of respect for the wishes of the family, Secretary Manalo said.

“But we have assured the family of the government’s full support and assistance,” Manalo added.

Two other Filipinos remain unaccounted for.

