Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod stages a tribute to the Masskara Festival

SM Hotels & Conventions Corporation’s (SMHCC) Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod announces the successful launch of “Festive Faces” at Art Cove, which pays homage to the vibrant and lively Masskara Festival, an iconic celebration that lights up Bacolod, known as the City of Smiles, throughout October.

This exhibit by Jojo Vito, Bacolod City’s renowned mask maker, symbolizes the rich tapestry of human expressions, feelings, and experiences. “Each mask serves as a reflection of not only myself but also the diverse spectrum of humanity,” expressed Jojo Vito, whose dedication to the art and profound ties to the Negros community resonates within all 14 meticulously crafted pieces within this collection.

One of the standout pieces in this exclusive collection is the “Haciendera Mask,” an embodiment of luxury and opulence during Negros’ golden era with its vibrant red and gold hues. In contrast, the “Esmeralda Mask” is inspired by the strength of Bacolodnons. This mask serves as a powerful symbol of resilience and equilibrium in the face of adversity.

“Festive Faces” is displayed at Art Cove until November 19, 2023, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the festive spirit and creativity of the Masskara Festival.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held during the exhibit’s grand opening, was led by the visionary artist himself, Mr. Jojo Vito. He was joined by Bacolod City Councilor Israel “Ising” Salanga, former Masskara Queens Agnes Marie Therese Chang and Jan Nicole Puentevella – Uy, adding a touch of royalty and local charm to the event.

“Come and explore the transformation of Jojo Vito’s artistry and immerse in the vibrant spirit of the Masskara Festival at Art Cove. ‘Festive Faces’ offers a unique opportunity to experience the enchantment of Bacolod through the lens of one of its most esteemed artists,” expressed Sherwin Lucas, General Manager of Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod.

Those interested in purchasing Jojo Vito’s art pieces can approach the hotel’s front desk or contact us at +63 34 706 8888.