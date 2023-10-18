Manila Chooks! stuns world No. 3 Antwerp

MANILA Chooks! carved out a stunning 14-12 overtime victory over world No. 3 Antwerp TOPdesk of Belgium in the Level 9 FIBA 3×3 EXPO Al Bidda Park Challenger in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

The country’s No. 7 3×3 player Paul Desiderio nailed what initially appeared to be the game winner as the former University of the Philippines star’s deuce was reduced to a point after the referee declared he stepped on the two-point line.

But that was anticlimactic for the fancied Belgians.

Desiderio found a cutting Tosh Sesay inside for the backbreaking bucket in front of a horde of overseas Filipino workers, who cheered their hearts out after the team’s gutsy triumph.

Chooks-to-Go Vice President Mel Macasaquit lauded the efforts shown by Manila Chooks! and pointed to their teamwork as the key in the big win.

“Beating top-tier teams like world No. 12 Futian of China and taking down world No. 3 Antwerp of Belgium is a testament to the hard work that our players and coaches are putting in every day,” Macasaquit said. “Chemistry is finally clicking and their pride to play for the country was evident in how they refused to give up.”

Tosh Sesay had seven points and 12 rebounds for Manila Chooks!, while Dennis Santos, the fourth-ranked 3×3 cager in the country, chipped in four points and five rebounds.

Marcus Hammonds and Desiderio combined for five points for the Filipinos.

World No. 9 Dennis Donkor led Antwerp TOPdesk with six points and two rebounds, while Mohamed Kherrazi contributed three points.