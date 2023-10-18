DTI aims to create warehouse database amid agri products smuggling, hoarding

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is aiming to establish a database for warehouses across the country under the three-year logistics action agenda to enable the government to monitor goods stored inside warehouses to combat smuggling of agricultural goods.

Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said the country currently does not have a “registry” of warehouses. With this, he pointed out the need to develop such, as it is difficult to collect data from each municipality.

“Part of the three-year food logistics action agenda that we developed is the establishment of a warehouse registry,” Pascual said in a televised interview on Monday.

The Trade chief said the objective of this database is to “know where the warehouses are and what they are for, and hopefully in due time we will also be able to track what’s inside the warehouse.”

Pascual said there has been a finding in some cases where a number of warehouses could be raided because a lot of products are stored within the warehouses.

“That has been the finding in some cases or you know it’s because they’re keeping supply like it’s cold storage for six months because there’s only a one-time harvest and you have to store the harvest and sell over time,” the Trade chief noted.

Pascual also agreed that this has to be understood better by the public.

The three-year food logistics action agenda has been developed by DTI in collaboration with the Departments of Agriculture, Transportation, Public Works and Highways and Information and Communications and other partners.

It is in compliance with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision to make the Philippines a logistics hub in Asia. Marcos approved this plan in August.

According to Pascual, this is a program developed by the DTI to mitigate inflation on a “medium-term” basis, particularly designed to cut down the number of intermediaries between farmers and consumers.

This plan also involves the setting up of food hubs and making the country’ logistics system more efficient and having enough cold chain storages for agricultural products.

The logistics action agenda also underscored the intensified drive against hoarding, smuggling, overstaying food imports, and the monitoring of warehouses or cold storage facilities. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/31/three-year-food-logistics-plan-also-seeks-to-bolster-drive-vs-hoarders/)