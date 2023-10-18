DOST-funded biomass powerplant to also benefit Davao IPs

DAVAO CITY—A biomass-ran power plant eyed for operation in Davao del Norte would provide electricity to the tribal communities in the province, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), which would fund the project, said.

It said its biomass power plant project is set to operate in Kapalong, Davao del Norte and would provide electricity and livelihood to Manobos and neighboring indigenous people’s (IP) communities.

The biomass power plant would have a capacity of 10 kilowatts, enough to light up the scattered households of IP communities in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro.

The areas are those in the geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, where tribal communities such as the Manobos live.

Senator Francis Tolentino led the groundbreaking of the Microgridterprises project in Kapalong town and assured the community that the national government, including DOST, “is committed to extending services to the remote areas of the country.”

“I hope that when this facility opens, you can truly benefit from it,” he said.

DOST Davao Assistant Regional Director, Ms. Mirasol Domingo, who represented DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., also assured the community that the project “is only one of the many initiatives that the DOST is doing to ensure inclusive development.”

“Soon we will bring more programs of the DOST for the good of all,” she added.

The DOST said that the technology would have economic and environmental advantages for the community “as it produces electricity without costs and is also a sustainable energy option.” It added that the project is also aligned with the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goal 7, “which ensures access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.”

Datu Ledio Man-Akil, one of the community leaders, said “Tanan na kakulangan namo diri inyoha nang nakita, busa ipaabot gyud namo among pasalamat sa pagtuman sa among pangandoy ilabi na ang pasuga. [You have already seen our situation here so we extend our gratitude for granting our hopes for our community especially the electrification project].”

The project tapped the Oro Energy Resources Corporation, AGAK Marketing Cooperative, University of Southeastern Philippines, and Ateneo de Davao University as partners.