Cebuana Lhuillier and Jean Henri Lhuillier reap 24 international awards

In the world of finance and microfinance, one name has consistently risen above the rest: PJ Lhuillier, Inc. (PJLI). As the esteemed parent company of Cebuana Lhuillier, the company and its dynamic leader, Jean Henri Lhuillier, have earned 24 international awards recently, each serving as a testament to their unyielding commitment to excellence.

2023 International Business Awards

PJLI’s story of excellence lies in their resolute dedication to providing microfinance services that empower countless lives. This has secured them the coveted Company of the Year award for Financial Services at the prestigious Stevie® Awards. The Stevie® Awards are the world’s premier business awards that celebrate the world’s most outstanding organizations and professionals.

Behind PJLI’s success is President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier. His visionary leadership earned him four accolades, including Executive of the Year in Financial Services, Best Entrepreneur in Financial Services, Maverick of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award in Consumer Services Industries. These honors underscore the exceptional leadership that propels Cebuana Lhuillier toward unparalleled excellence.

Golden Bridge Awards

The Golden Bridge Awards is a highly esteemed program that honors visionaries, innovators, and leaders who have made significant contributions in various domains of business and technology. Jean Henri Lhuillier’s dedication and innovation have been a driving force, creating a profound impact not just within the company but on the financial landscape of the country.

“Receiving recognition on the global stage is not just a reflection of our achievements but also an affirmation of our push for financial inclusion. Throughout our journey, we have remained steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and innovation. We not only create exceptional products and services, but we also create lasting and positive change for the clients we serve,” reflects Jean Henri Lhuillier.

Jean Henri Lhuillier earned seven recognitions from the awards program, including Innovator of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Maverick of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year in Financial, Top Achiever of the Year in Asia-Pacific, Executive Achievement of the Year in Financial, and Maverick of the Year in Consumer Services.

Meanwhile, PJLI has been recognized for its exemplary and consistent dedication to shaping the future with the prestigious Grand Gobee Award and three gold awards for Most Innovative Company of the Year, Company of the Year for Financial, and Best Workplace of the Year in Asia-Pacific.

Recognition for the company’s “Intertwined” culture-building campaign further highlights its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The campaign’s bronze awards for Live Event of the Year for a Celebration Event and Employee Engagement Events underscore the organization’s commitment to nurturing a vibrant community.

Effective communication is the foundation of any successful organization, and PJLI understands this perfectly with the bronze award for Communications or PR Team-Department of the Year.

Social Media Marketing Awards

PJLI’s innovative approach to financial literacy shines through its digital campaign, the Iponaryo Video Series. The campaign exemplifies the company’s commitment to making financial literacy accessible and engaging for all. That said, the Iponaryo Video Series has earned recognition for its creativity, winning awards such as Best Use of Social Media in a Cause-Related Campaign, Best Visual Storytelling Campaign, and Best Video Series.

Global Business Excellence Awards

Jean Henri Lhuillier’s global impact has not gone unnoticed, with the Global Business Excellence Awards honoring him as the International CEO of the Year and the Iponaryo Video Series being awarded the Outstanding Social Media Campaign. His visionary leadership propelled PJLI to become a trailblazer in the finance industry, further solidifying its position as a leader of innovation and excellence.

These accolades not only reflect the company’s dedication to providing outstanding services but also underscore its significant role in driving positive change within the financial landscape in the Philippines. PJLI’s success story continues to inspire, setting a high standard for the industry while embodying the values of innovation and excellence.