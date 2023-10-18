Bulldogs start cold, but finish strong to rout UE Warriors

NATIONAL University (NU) blasted away at University of the East (UE), 68-49, for its third straight victory in University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 men’s basketball action at the SM Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

The Bulldogs took a stroll in the first two quarters before accelerating in the final half where they made the Red Warriors eat dust on their way to posting a second-best 5-1 won-lost card.

“I’m at least 40 percent satisfied on their performance,” said NU head coach Jeff Napa, who adjusted on defense in the second hald. “We gave up 21 points in the first quarter right away and we sent a wrong message, so we addressed that.”

Gambian center Omar John and Jake Figueroa had 12 points and 10 rebounds each, while PJ Palacielo added 12 points for NU.

The Red Warriors are reeling from earlier losses to Adamson University and Ateneo and dropped to 2-4 at sixth spot.

Nobody from the UE side scored in double figures with Nigerian big man Precious Momowei struggled from the field on 3 of 15 for eight points but grabbed 12 rebounds with two blocks.

The Red Warriors’ guard Gjerard Wilson is out for the rest of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in practice.

“We need to buckle down in practice for out game on Saturday against Adamson [University], we just cannot relax against coach Nash [Racela],” Napa said.

The Red Warriors were ahead by two after the first quarter but the Bulldogs held them to only four points while making 12 for a 31-25 lead at the half.

NU again fortified its defense as UE went scoreless in the first six minutes of the third period to build a 53-36 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Warriors managed only 28 points in the last three quarters.

Later on Thursday, Far Eastern University (FEU) rallied past Adamson University for a low-scoring affair, 49-46, victory.

L-Jay Gonzales led FEU anew with 13 points and nine rebounds while Patrick Sleat had 10 points as their team improved to a 2-4 card.