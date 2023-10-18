Bautista Makati’s friendly neighborhood bars: Memento and Noona Neena

Memento

It’s Tuesday, early evening, and I am seated all alone at one end of the bar at Memento, arguably the oldest bar along Bautista Street in Makati.

In this ambiguous part of the city where a cluster of karaoke bars with hostesses and other demographically-aligned businesses have comfortably settled, Memento and its neighbor Noona Neena stand out as bars that are straightforwardly just for drinking.

Right now, I am the only customer here inside, aside from the crew of two, Roxie the barmaid, and Yong, the server/cook—holdovers from the first incarnation of the bar, when it was still called Porch and owned by Doj Garcia.

There was a time when I would be hard-pressed to find a stool to perch on during happy hour here, any random day of the week.

But the drinkers that fueled this bar for decades since the 90s have gotten old. No longer young twentysomethings, perhaps they are more prone to nap away the night in their homes or have quiet sober dinners in more gentrified spots elsewhere in Makati. Or perhaps they are in the karaoke-girlie bars I mentioned that populate this Palanan district.

Old bars and old people share the same motto: adapt or die.

I feel somewhat comforted that Memento/Porch is holding on.

It has survived the pandemic and Roxy tells me a trio of younger owners, Ken Pineda, Len Aquino and Topeng Patulot, have given the place a second life, hoping to resurrect Memento’s glory days and make it viable to a younger generation.

Memento’s menu is strikingly unchanged from the old Porch: It is short and self-explanatory. You can find something good to order in less than two minutes. You will never go wrong with its cheese sticks and chicken lollipops for starters.

The bar’s ties to another era is obvious, from the curmudgeonly signs lining the bar (“Warning: Children left unattended will be sold to the circus”), to the mishmash of paraphernalia collected over three decades of operation, creating a mancave-like ambiance and an appearance both cluttered and Bohemian.

The bar is certainly a little worn and threadbare in places but no one really cares, like many of us who do not mind our eyeglasses, white hair and wrinkles. Another common denominator of old bars and people of a certain age, who like to wear their weathering beautifully, both saying it took us decades to get to get to this point, we are proud of our scars and dents, our aches and pains.

The Boy Bastos Wall of Fame, ranking regulars who knocked back the highest number of the bar’s signature stiff drink still exists. But the photo wall documenting many memorable nights of regulars when the bar was still Porch is now water-damaged, its pictures practically unrecognizable.

Looking at it has an odd effect on me. I know some of the people on that photo wall. One or two of those photos might even have had me in it and perhaps a few of the people in them are no longer around.

But being on this wall, even all faded, washed and whited out, I can somewhat feel the presence of the ghosts of the regulars hovering over this bar, hanging on to its past as it embraces an uncertain future.

It makes me yearn for something that is no longer unattainable, those years of my youth filled with unfettered highs fueled by booze in bars like this, when I was still very hopeful about this country and the human race. But I digress.

Noona Neena

Compared to Memento, Noona Neena is a newcomer.

Noona Neena

It opened in October 2022, just shortly after lockdown restrictions were eased, taking over the spot of one those karaoke bars that did not survive the pandemic.

The owner, Dottie Pulido, a daily presence at the bar, is quick to welcome a new face through the door.

It is not long before you realize why customers keep coming back here and soon become regulars themselves. The staff and people of Noona Neena are extremely comfortable in each other’s company, but they do not bite strangers and walk-ins like me.

The fact that there is no actual bar with stools to perch on alone, only tables and couches and chairs at Noona, has actually helped make it the neighborhood’s de facto living room.

Drinking here is no solitary sport. The regulars are quick to invite you to their table. And you find yourself soon getting lost in their stories.

For such a small space, Noona manages to pack in a lot of energy. What it lacks in polish it more than makes up for in spirit: There are always great conversations with drinks, long conversations too, lasting well past the closing times of most bars in the area.

Being in Noona helps one see the real purpose of a neighborhood bar: to foster connections with fellow members of a community, if only for a few hours.

Alcohol often makes those connections easier, but the place also offers good food and coffee, if one likes to stay sober. Dottie is also the chief cook and she makes sure the kitchen makes classics like caldereta, crispy pata and fried chicken as if the fate of the world depended on it. You can have unlimited scallops for P299 too.

There are even regulars who just sit there and enjoy a good game of chess.

I like coming around just before sundown. When the place has just opened. Just to have their cold brew coffee. Perhaps practice my guitar and couch singing if there are no day drinkers around.

I like how the fading light hits Noona from across the street at dusk, reflecting into the glass windows of the bar, creating a sunrise feeling at the beginning of the evening hours.

It’s a nice time to get sentimental, whiling away the last hours of the day, when the old yields to the new, the new to the old. ###

Image credits: Ruben Cruz Jr.





