Villar lauds significant role of farmers and fisherman on food security during World Food Day celebration

Food security is one of our country’s big challenges that should be immediately addressed, said Sen. Cynthia A. Villar.

“A food-secured country has sufficient food at all times and its people are capable to obtain this to lead an active and healthy life,” said Villar during the World Bread Day, World Food Day and the World Pandesal Day celebration held at Kamuning Cafe in Manila.

Since our population keeps on growing, she noted that our needs are faced with other challenges like climate change, lack of competitiveness in production, poor technology and lack of skills, financial access and mechanization.

“These should all be placed in order-rice production, fishing, and production of livestock and poultry, vegetables and fruits which are needed to cope up with the challenges,” the senator further stated.

“We need to uplift our farmers and fishermen from poverty by means of enough earnings from their job,” said the chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee.

According to Villar, farmers and fishermen are our heroes so they should be given support through important policies and laws.

Stressing they should be prioritized, Villar extolled passing several laws which have been helping them so they will continue farming and fishing.

This 19th Congress, she pushed for the passage of Anti Agricultural Economic Sabotage Law, and Salt Industry Development Act, Livestock Poultry and Dairy Development Law, and Yellow Corn industry Development Act that would benefit the country’s agricultural sector.

In this regard, she called for collaborative efforts to help our farmers and fishermen continue to provide foods for us.