TC to hear lower tariff bid on rice, corn, pork

THE Tariff Commission (TC) will conduct a public hearing next week regarding the proposed extension of lower tariff rates on rice, corn and pork by the Marcos Jr. administration’s economic development group.

The Samahan Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag), however, argued that any new tariff reduction proposals on agricultural commodities must be “rejected outright” since the country is not suffering from any shortfall of food supply, citing the Department of Agriculture (DA).

“Without the political pressure coming from the economic managers, we commend the Department of Agriculture in finally admitting that the country has sufficient stocks of rice, pork and egg, until the first quarter of next year, even with limited importation,” the group said in a statement on Monday. “Any new proposal for tariff reduction on rice, pork and other agricultural products should therefore be rejected outright on the grounds that there is no shortage, coming no less from the DA,” it added.

The TC issued recently its notice of public hearing on the possible extension of the reduced most favored nation (MFN) of the three agricultural commodities stipulated under Marcos’s Executive Order (EO) 10. The public hearing is set on October 23 and will be conducted via videoconferencing from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Interested parties shall be afforded the opportunity to be present and present evidence in support of their position/s relative to the MFN tariff rates of subject articles,” the TC said in its notice, adding that parties must submit their presentation slides to the agency on or before October 20. The conduct of the public hearing is part of the prevailing laws and regulations on tariff modifications.

The President of the country may modify tariff rates when Congress is not in session, as stipulated under Section 1608 or the so-called Flexible Clause of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

However, in order for the President to exercise the power to modify tariff rates, due process must be observed, which involves the TC conducting a public hearing as the first step.

Under the Flexible Clause, the TC must conduct a public hearing on any proposed tariff modifications and it is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to its mother agency, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), within 30 days after its public hearing.

In turn, the Neda shall make the necessary tariff-related recommendations to the President.

The President, in his capacity, may accept or reject any proposals made by the Neda.

Last month, Marcos formally rejected the proposal to further reduce rice tariffs, currently at 35 percent under EO 10. Marcos made the rejection a day before the TC submitted its formal recommendations to Neda.

The lower tariff rates on rice, corn and pork will expire by the end of the year and shall revert to their regular levels starting January 1, 2024.

Under EO 10, the tariffs on rice were lowered to 35 percent regardless of wheher the volume is within or outside the country’s quota from the regular 40 percent (in-quota) and 50 percent (out-quota) rates.

For pork, the tariffs are currently at 15 percent and 25 percent for in-quota and out-quota imports, respectively. The regular rates for imported pork are 30 percent for in-quota and 40 percent for out-quota.

Meanwhile, corn tariffs were slashed to 5 percent (from 35 percent) for in-quota imports and 15 percent (from 50 percent) for out-quota volume.