PEZA, more stakeholders back halt to pass-thru fees

MORE stakeholders including the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) have rallied behind the suspension of pass-through fees in local government units (LGUs), saying this will reduce the cost of doing business for exporters, locators and manufacturers.

“It is a welcome development [because] it will definitely reduce the costs of logistics trucking…Imagine coming from the ports, and then [the] goods will have to be transported all the way to the ecozones,” PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga told reporters on the sidelines of the recent signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Japan-based firm Advantec and PEZA.

“Every time you pass through a certain LGU, they can just impose [their own] tolling nila there, so they charge fees to trucks that traverse through their jurisdiction so …that [the ban on LGU fees] will reduce the cost of doing business,” Panga explained.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand Ferrer, the Vice President for Industry Affairs of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), said the suspension of pass-through fees “will improve ease of doing business” which exporters and manufacturers need.

“That’s what they want, ease of doing business. You know, those pass-through fees, who gets to pay for it? We do. It’s passed on,” Ferrer told reporters on the sidelines of the media briefing for the 49th Philippine Conference and Expo (PBC&E) on Thursday.

In September, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order (EO) No. 41, a measure “prohibiting” the collection of the logistics fees on national roads and “urging” local government units to suspend the collection of fees on vehicles transporting goods.

The President said the three-page issuance was in line with the goal of his administration to reduce transport and logistics costs to help revitalize industries.

“The unauthorized imposition of pass-through fees has a significant impact on transportation and logistics costs, which are often passed on [to] consumers, who ultimately bear the burden for the increase in prices of goods and commodities,” Marcos said in his new EO.

Marcos tasked DILG to coordinate with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) and Department of Finance (DOF) to make sure the existing ordinances of LGUs related to pass-through fees are consistent with the LGC.

Meanwhile, manifesting the hopes of exporters, Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (Philexport) President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. earlier said the suspension of pass-through fees would definitely ease the burden on exporters and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) because they see this as an additional cost that is just being passed on to them by truckers.

However, the head of the umbrella organization of Filipino exporters said government will is required to successfully implement this measure.

“If the government has the will to implement it, then suspend it outright … they can simply state that DILG can suspend those who will not comply. As long as the message is clear, they will all follow,” Ortiz-Luis told the BusinessMirror via viber message two weeks ago.

As for the trade group’s no-frills recommendation, the Philexport chief stressed, “Our recommendation is simply for the DILG to issue a statement that the LGUs will be sanctioned and suspended by DILG. That’s all. No ifs and buts….”

Representing the truckers group, Rina Papa, Vice President of Alliance of Concerned Truck Owners and Organization (ACTOO) highlighted the need to impose “definitive sanctions” for non-compliant LGUs, considering they have been “adamant” in the past.

“Urging, pleading whatever it takes for the LGUs to comply with several measures had been taken on this in the past, but LGUs had been adamant [in refusing to lift pass-thru fees]. So yes, [we hope for a] definitive sanction…for non-compliance,” Papa earlier told the BusinessMirror in a viber message.

The truckers hope to be part of the technical working group being developed for the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of EO 41. Papa hopes the IRR will insert a provision taking into consideration “to cover roads leading to points crucial to trade and distribution of goods such as warehouses, factories, storage facilities, container yards, even department stores.” (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/10/04/trade-groups-want-lgus-violating-ban-on-fees-sanctioned/)