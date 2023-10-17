PBBM to attend Asean-GCC Summit in Saudi this week

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will hold bilateral talks with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Bahrain during his participation in the first Asean and Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) Summit this week.

At a news briefing in Malacañang on Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) disclosed that the President would leave for Riyadh, KSA on Thursday to attend the summit on October 20, 2023.

DFA Assistant Secretary Daniel R. Espiritu said the meeting aims to strengthen Philippine diplomatic relations with both GCC countries.

During his talks with Saudi officials, he said the President would also promote the Maharlika Investment Fund, possible Arab assistance to the development of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), and protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

The Chief Executive is also expected to get updates on the unpaid salaries of over 10,000 OFWs, who were displaced in the construction sector in KSA from 2015 and 2016.

Better cooperation

The said bilateral talks will be held on the sidelines of the Asean-GCC summit, wherein both regional blocs will be endorsing their framework of cooperation.

“You know, the relations between Asean and GCC date back to 1990, but this is the first summit and we intend that this time to intensify cooperation between these two regional organizations because the cooperation has not yet been optimized yet,” Espiritu said.

Among the possible points for discussion for Asean-GCC cooperation, he said, are energy and food security as well as counter-terrorism and transnational crime.

Such a partnership can grant Asean, including the Philippines, access to affordable oil and fertilizers.

“They can help Asean in addressing energy and food security—energy security because they’re petrochemical powerhouses—but also food security because some of the countries there, especially Qatar, are among the largest producers of fertilizers and they can fill up the slack or the deficit on the Asean side,” Espiritu said.

Shorter trip

Compared to his previous Asean-related events, which take two days, the President’s trip in KSA will be shorter since it no longer includes the regular ministerial meetings.

“But, this time the SOM [senior officials] meeting was already held beforehand. There was also a meeting [among Asean officials] on that side of the UN last September,” Espiritu said.

Aside from the summit, the President will also attend a gathering of the Filipino community in KSA as well as a business roundtable with Arab business, together with the Ministry of Investments of Saudi Arabia.

“But I cannot give you so much details on this yet because these meetings are still being finalized,” Espiritu said.

The President will fly to KSA on October 19, and then he will leave after attending the Asean-GCC dinner on October 20 right after the summit.