New rice varieties, tech will plug food shortage–Marcos

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday called for the development of more new rice varieties and technology to address the growing “existential threat” of food shortage.

During the 6th International Rice Congress (IRC) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, the chief executive stressed the crucial role of the innovations to help boost rice production even during calamitous events like El Niño.

“Whenever we find ourselves in a situation where the supply of rice is threatened, this is almost an existential problem that ordinary people feel,” Marcos said.

He urged other government agencies and the private sector to collaborate with the Laguna-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) to develop such new solutions and mechanisms for such a crisis.

Among the new technologies from IRRI is the ultra-low glycaemic index rice, which was presented to the President during the IRC, to help curb rising diabetes globally.

He said he hopes the IRC will help create more similar innovations, which can be rolled out to benefit not only consumers but also farmers.

“The discoveries in this Congress will pave the way for greater strides in the rice industry in the Philippines and across the globe. I look forward to seeing the innovations to be discussed in this Congress come to life, including the ultra-low GI rice, in the near future,” Marcos said.

He noted the country’s hosting of the IRC comes at an opportune time as the “government compare and reevaluate policies, discuss ideas for enhancing global rice value chains, and introduce better practices and technologies.”

“We need all of these to sustain our growth,” Marcos said.

BusinessMirror reported last week data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), which showed the country’s self-sufficiency ratio for rice in 2022 dropped to 77 percent—the lowest in 24 years or since 1998.