Members urged to use PhilHealth member portal to safely access data

In light of the data breach that resulted to a shift to manual operations, PhilHealth encouraged its members to access the PhilHealth Member Portal instead to safely check on their membership and contributions record.

The Member Portal also enables members to pay contributions (for self-paying members only) and register to accredited Konsulta providers of their choice to avail of primary care services paid for by the state health insurer. In case a member needs a copy of their Member Data Record (MDR), it can be easily downloaded and printed from the said Portal through the following link: https://memberinquiry.philhealth.gov.ph/member/.

PhilHealth reminded members to be cautious and ensure that they access only its official website (https://www.philhealth.gov.ph) by taking note of the domain which is gov.ph and not .com or .net. The website connection should start with an https (hypertext transfer protocol secure) tag and with a display padlock connection secure icon on the left side.

To avail of the services at the Member Portal, first time users must first create an account using their PhilHealth Identification Number (PIN) and a strong password. A confirmation will be sent to their email address, and once confirmation is received by PhilHealth, they can start using the services of the Portal.

Meanwhile, the state-insurer also reminded its partner health facilities that they can now access the Health Care Institution Portal. With this development, there is no longer a need for members to present their printed MDRs to be able to avail of the benefits.

The Agency also assured that all Filipinos, registered or not, are entitled to avail themselves of the benefits as mandated by the Universal Health Care Act. While frontline systems are still being restored, unregistered members (those without PIN) should submit a duly accomplished PhilHeath Member Registration Form (PMRF) together with supporting documents to the health facility to avail of the benefits.

PhilHealth Chief Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr. renewed his appeal to the public to remain calm and vigilant against phishing attacks that may arise from data leaked by the hackers. He also encouraged members to change passwords with new and strong ones, and not to divulge this to other people.

“Mag ingat din po tayo sa mga nag-aalok online na sila na ang mag-aasikaso o kukuha ng inyong PhilHealth ID o MDR for a fee. Una, wala pong bayad ang ID at MDR. Ikalawa, wala tayong in-authorize na mag-ahente. Delikado po ito dahil makokompromiso ang inyong personal details” cautioned Ledesma of members availing of offers proliferating in social media.

He again echoed the advice of experts not to entertain and click doubtful links. “It is best to ignore suspicious calls, and to delete text or emails from unknown and suspicious senders to avoid being victimized by scammers,” he said.