DOTr plays down transport strike impact

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) played down the impact of the strike of transport group Manibela on Monday, saying it “left only minimal impact and failed to paralyze public transportation in the metropolis and regions.”

“Based on the nationwide monitoring of the Transport Strike/Rally staged by Manibela, it did not, in any way, disrupt the public transportation service in the country. No significant stranded passengers were monitored,” the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said in a media advisory.

Overall, the LTFRB assessment said the strike which was staged in parts of Quezon City, Parañaque City and Manila, was generally peaceful.

The transport strike held in other parts of the country also “failed to disrupt” the flow of public transport as government agencies and local government units (LGUs) deployed mobility assets and offered free rides to affected passengers.

The LTFRB claimed also the contingency measures by the national government through the Inter-Agency Task Force on Tigil Pasada were effectively carried out.

However, Manibela Chairman Mar Valbuena challenged such narrative, saying that the group did not claim to have paralyzed public transportation, but held the strike to merely voice out their frustrations.

“Those who are saying that the strike was not successful were not out on the streets. They are a bunch of liars and liars are siblings of thieves — of the corrupt. We were there. And we saw some parts that were like ghost towns. They are claiming that our impact was minimal because they can’t accept the truth. If they really thought that we have minimal impact, why did they cancel classes and roll out capacity augmentation initiatives?” Valbuena said over the phone.

The Presidential Communications Office on Sunday announced the suspension of in-person classes for major universities in Manila as well as in schools in several cities and provinces, including Pampanga, Laguna, Angeles, Cabuyao, and Marikina.

Other local government units announced separately the suspension of classes in their localities.

“Are they downplaying us so that our frustrations will not be addressed? What do they mean that we are only making a minimal impact? Does it mean that since we are but a few, they are not willing to hear us?” Valbuena lamented.

Among the top issues that Manibela is asking government to address is the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program, particularly the consolidation of franchises into cooperatives or corporations.

“We are not calling for the program to be stopped. We are calling for it to be temporarily suspended until we have a dialogue. We have yet to be called for a dialogue with the government since March,” he said, referring to the transport strike that the group launched in the first quarter of 2023.

Valbuena noted that the group will continue to “strategize” on how to get the government to listen to its frustrations. He also questioned why the government refuses to have a dialogue with the group.