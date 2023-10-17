Disasters cost farm sector $23-billion damage in 30 years–FAO

TYPHOONS and other disasters cost Philippine agriculture at least $23 billion in damages in the past three decades, according to the latest report published by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

This was part of the findings of the FAO’s report titled, “The Impact of Disasters on Agriculture and Food Security 2023,” its first-ever global estimation of the impact of disasters on agriculture.

FAO said the estimate covered 565 disasters that hit the country since 1990. The report said 85 percent of the sources of the country’s production are susceptible to disasters, and 50 percent of the country’s territory is also considered economically at risk.

“Coastal communities, especially small-scale enterprising poor people, such as fishers and shellfish gatherers, are most vulnerable to coastal flooding, coastal erosion, and saltwater intrusion,” FAO said in its report.

The estimate, FAO said, is only based on available data reflected in needs assessment reports which may not have reflected the impact on fisheries and aquaculture.

FAO noted that the assessments in the last five years for Typhoon Kammuri (Tisoy) in 2019; Typhoon Goni, 2020; and Typhoon Rai (Odette), 2021 were among these assessments.

“While the assessments provide estimates for crop damages and losses, none or very few figures are reported for the fisheries and aquaculture sectors,” FAO said.

Nonetheless, FAO said some information on fisheries was presented for Typhoon Rai (Odette). This indicated the need to push for greater focus on the impact of these disasters on the sector.

Based on this data, FAO said 2,126 fishers were affected by the loss of their produce estimated to be worth $3.5 million from seaweeds, milkfish, tilapia, and shrimp production, such as cages and ponds in three regions.

FAO also noted that there was even more damage to the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, with losses amounting to P3.97 billion or $79.4 million.

“For aquaculture and fisheries, fishers were unable to continue fishing after the typhoon as they lost their equipment and gear,” FAO said.

Other disasters, such as animal diseases, also affect the production and income of farmers. FAO estimated that the outbreaks of the African Swine Fever (ASF) in 2020 cost the Philippines $194 million to as much as $507 million alone.

FAO noted that ASF in the Philippines initially affected 10 provinces in 2019. However, by the end of 2020, the disease had spread to a total of 32 provinces.

The cost per pig lost due to ASF in 2019 was $281. FAO said this estimate can be used to assess the cost of ASF outbreaks in 2020.

“The approximate cost of the ASF outbreaks in 2020 in the Philippines was between $194 million and 507 million, 3.3 to 8.7 times higher than the cost in 2019. The high cost is unsurprising considering the large geographical spread in 2020,” FAO said.

“In Viet Nam and the Philippines, the estimated losses were mainly due to domestic pigs and to national costs versus in Germany, where the outbreak was in wild boars and due to the loss in the export market,” it added.

The FAO said globally, over the last 30 years, an estimated $3.8 trillion worth of crops and livestock production has been lost due to disaster events. This corresponded to an average loss of $123 billion per year or 5 percent of annual global agricultural GDP.

The report reveals that over the last three decades, disasters —defined as serious disruptions to the functioning of a community or society—inflicted the highest relative losses on lower and lower middle-income countries, up to 15 percent of their total agricultural GDP.

Disasters also had a significant impact on Small Island Developing States (SIDS), causing them to lose nearly 7 percent of their agricultural GDP.

The report noted that the figure may be higher if systematic data on losses in the fisheries and aquaculture and forestry subsectors were available.

The report stressed the need for urgently improving data and information on the impact of disasters on all subsectors of agriculture to create data systems that can serve as the foundation upon which effective action can be built and informed.

Image credits: Ceasar M. Perante





